High School Golf

Penn-Trafford girls golfers set sights on return to WPIALs

Alec Italiano | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

The Penn-Trafford girls golf team was the undefeated section champion last year, setting the expectation high this season to win the section again and play well at the WPIAL tournament.

“Our first goal is to win the section,” coach Ed Herbst said. “And then to compete in the WPIAL championship at Cedarbrook.”

The team placed sixth in last year's WPIAL championship, something Herbst said was “a little disappointing” based on how his girls played in the regular season.

“I thought we would make it to the final four. We only missed out by five strokes,” Herbst said. “We were pretty close, but we had a successful season. It was fun to watch the younger kids get better, and it is always fun to watch Amanda Conner play.”

Conner was the star senior player last season, placing eighth at the PIAA Class AAA tournament, her best finish. There are plenty of players ready to fill her shoes, including senior Anna Stowers and juniors Haley Pearsol and Ava Green. All three are returning starters.

Girls golf uses five starters in varsity and keeps the top four scores over nine holes, different from the boys, who start six and keep the top five.

That leaves a few more spots in the starting lineup for Herbst to fill, though he said one of those players most likely will be incoming freshman Lauren Barber, who has shown some success playing in junior tournaments.

“Then the rest is in the air to see who improves the most from last season,” Herbst said.

Tryouts are this week, with the first match Aug. 21 at their home course, Irwin Country Club.

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.

