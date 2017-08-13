Fox Chapel girls golf counting on seniors at top of lineup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last fall, the Fox Chapel girls golf team posted a 5-3 section mark but failed to make the WPIAL playoffs. The Foxes lost a pair of starters from that team.

John Broderick, who has coached the team for more than 20 years, is counting on a pair of seniors to lead the Foxes back to the playoffs.

“This year's team will be led by seniors Cara Levicoff and Hannah Conroy,” he said. “They are both returning three-year starters, and they have earned the right to be this year's co-captains.”

Broderick is optimistic about the upcoming season.

“We are looking to challenge for the section title this year as well as see some individuals have great performances when it comes to the individual WPIAL competitions.

“Our strength will be the top of our order with Cara and Hannah.”

The Foxes will have their work cut out for them in Section 4AAA. The section includes defending state champion Shady Side Academy, North Allegheny, Shaler Area and Kiski Area.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.