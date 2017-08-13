Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Golf

Fox Chapel girls golf counting on seniors at top of lineup

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
Submitted
Seniors on the Fox Chapel girls golf team include, from left, Cara Levicoff, Toby Lazear, Sadye Miller and Hannah Conroy.

Updated 1 hour ago

Last fall, the Fox Chapel girls golf team posted a 5-3 section mark but failed to make the WPIAL playoffs. The Foxes lost a pair of starters from that team.

John Broderick, who has coached the team for more than 20 years, is counting on a pair of seniors to lead the Foxes back to the playoffs.

“This year's team will be led by seniors Cara Levicoff and Hannah Conroy,” he said. “They are both returning three-year starters, and they have earned the right to be this year's co-captains.”

Broderick is optimistic about the upcoming season.

“We are looking to challenge for the section title this year as well as see some individuals have great performances when it comes to the individual WPIAL competitions.

“Our strength will be the top of our order with Cara and Hannah.”

The Foxes will have their work cut out for them in Section 4AAA. The section includes defending state champion Shady Side Academy, North Allegheny, Shaler Area and Kiski Area.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.