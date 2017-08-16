Deer Lakes, Freeport boys ready to 3-peat

Freeport and Deer Lakes are separated by only 12 miles, but they've been in different sections for golf the last few years.

The split allowed both programs to score back-to-back section titles, and as both embark on an attempt to win their third consecutive section crown they'll have to replace some key graduates.

Freeport lost Denny Wuyscik, and the Lancers lost mainstays Jiri Banyas-Galecki and Connor Chirdon.

Both programs hope they can rely on returning starters and some newcomers to hold off tough challengers in their sections.

The Yellowjackets, who play in Section 1-AA, return Morgan Penn, a senior who qualified for the Class AA individual championship last year, and junior David Gaspersic. Both will be at the top of the lineup for Freeport, which has qualified for the postseason each of the last five years.

“Morgan has been a varsity starter since he was a sophomore, so he's pretty accomplished. He'll be our top guy back,” Freeport coach Joe Sprumont said. “David lettered last year and played about half of last season in our starting lineup. He had a decent year last year and has been playing a lot this summer and has improved.”

Sprumont will look to juniors Slade Ohl and John Zurisko to help complete the lineup.

Deer Lakes is the lone Class AA Alle-Kiski Valley team not to play in Section 1 but has had success in Section 3 against Summit Academy, Winchester Thurston, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Eden Christian, Northgate and Vincentian Academy.

Deer Lakes coach Sam Sack said sophomore Will Meyer will be at the top of the lineup. The Lancers' depth will come from seniors Brad Luniewski and Ben Butler.

“Last year, Will showed up as a freshman shooting 42 or 43, and that was great,” Sack said. “This year he is shooting in the 30s and has been fantastic. He's been a surprise of the team, and he will be our go-to guy.”

One of Freeport's challengers in Section 1 will be Burrell. The Bucs placed second behind the Yellowjackets last year and made the postseason. They return junior Tiger Hubbard and sophomore Marcus Pinchok. Hubbard placed eighth in the Class AA individual championship a season ago.

“We lost only one senior starter, and most of the other ones are coming back,” Burrell coach Joe Virone said. “(Tiger) is hitting the ball probably 30 yards longer off the tee this year than he was last year. I think he has a good shot at making (states). Marcus worked hard over the summer, and it looks like he could have a very good year. He's played a lot with Tiger at Hillcrest (County Club).”

St. Joseph will look to break into the top two in Section 1 after narrowly missing out on the postseason a year ago. The Spartans return six seniors led by Derick Petrishen and Ethan Fontana. Petrishen and Fontana were named co-captains by their teammates. The Spartans hope to get back to the playoffs after making it two years ago.

“Derick is a very dedicated golfer,” St. Joseph coach Al Vitelli said. “He's played all summer, and in the first two days of practice at our home course, Brackenridge Heights, he shot 39 both days, which is impressive. I've been with these six seniors for five years, and I've seen growth in their ability to play the game of golf.”

Riverview, Leechburg, Valley and Jeannette are the rest of the teams in Section 1.

In Class AAA, Fox Chapel will try to win its fifth WPIAL title after falling one shot short last year to Central Catholic. It marked the third time Fox Chapel was runner-up in the last four years. The Foxes return juniors Gregor Meyer and Grant Thiele and senior Andrew Friend. Meyer won the Class AAA individual championship last season at Oakmont Country Club.

“Our goal, as it is every year, is to win the WPIAL title,” Fox Chapel coach Bryan Deal said. “You can't go to the state tournament unless you with the WPIAL. We've been competitive obviously, but we just have to find a little more gas in the tank, I guess.”

Plum is in Section 4 with Fox Chapel, and Kiski Area is in Section 8.

The Cavaliers return Nick Yohe, a senior who qualified out of individual sectionals last year before his season ended in the WPIAL semifinals.

The Fox Chapel girls golf team missed the WPIAL playoffs but sent four to the Class AAA individual championships last year at Treesdale Golf Club. Cara Levicoff and Hannah Conroy are seniors who return this season. Kiski Area plays in Section 4-AAA with Fox Chapel. St. Joseph has the lone local girls golf team in Class AA.

