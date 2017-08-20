Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High School Golf

GCC girls seeking 3rd straight WPIAL golf title

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 12:51 p.m.

With one of the greatest players in program history gone, you might expect Greensburg Central Catholic's girls golf team to walk the course with a pronounced limp this fall.

Not the case at all. In fact, there might actually be some spring in the players' step.

The Centurions are enthusiastic about a new season and firmly believe they can compete for a third straight WPIAL Class AA championship in the post-Olivia Zambruno era.

Zambruno was a four-year standout who routinely scored in the mid 30's in nine-hole team matches, won two WPIAL individual titles and became the only girl to win three consecutive PIAA championships.

She recently was in Ireland on a preseason trip with her new Penn State team.

“Her sister (Abby Zambruno) has jumped at the chance to take over (the No. 1 spot),” said fourth-year coach George Janik, who coached the GCC boys for 42 years. “She's had two 41s and a 40 so far (in practice). And the rest of the team played well last year.”

GCC (14-0 during the regular season last fall) edged Class 2A newcomer Central Valley, 347-350, to win back-to-back titles.

Central Valley should be solid again but GCC still has talent, and Abby Zambruno, a rising junior, is set to take the top spot.

“It's going to be hard to follow in her footsteps,” Abby said. “I am not going to put that kind of pressure on myself; I am just going to play the best I can.”

The Zambrunos played 1-2 in the GCC lineup for two years. Now it's time for Abby to make her own way, with the help of her teammates, of course.

“Everyone has worked so hard and put in the time and got so much better,” Abby Zambruno said. “We're hoping everyone can play a part, and we can be pretty similar to how we were last year.”

And that is not a stretch. GCC brings back four starters, including seniors Kaylene Chavez and Olivia Stawovy, 45-range players, Janik said, and junior Hanna Norton, who moved from the sixth spot to No. 5 last season and can score in the mid-40s.

“Without Olivia, we don't expect anyone in the high-30s range,” Janik said. “But it we get one we'll certainly be happy with it. The girls all get along well. They are good kids on and off the course.”

Janik also mentioned freshman Angelika Dewicki as a possible impact player.

“She is very promising,” he said.

Another slight change that affects the program: GCC has a new professional at its long-time home course from whom to get tips. Former Yough and IUP standout Ryan Sikora is the new pro at Mt. Odin, replacing Brian Tutich.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

