High School Golf

WPIAL team golf championship capsules

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
Fox Chapel's Gregor Meyer watches his tee shot on Hole 16 during the WPIAL boys Class AAA golf championship Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at Nemacolin Country Club in Beallsville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Central Catholic's Jimmy Meyers hits out of a bunker on Hole 15 during the WPIAL boys Class AAA golf championship Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at Nemacolin Country Club in Beallsville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Peters Township's Hunter Bruce competes during the WPIAL Class AAA golf semifinals Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at Donegal Highlands Golf Course, in Donegal..
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Cole Luther watches his tee shot on a playoff hole during the WPIAL Class AA boys golf championship Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Allegheny Country Club.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Caroline Wrigley hits her tee shot on Hole 18 during the WPIAL girls Class AAA golf championship Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at Diamond Run Golf Club in Ohio Twp.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Abby Zambruno chips onto the green on Hole 16 during the WPIAL girls Class AA golf championship Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at Diamond Run Golf Club in Ohio Twp.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Central Valley's Kiaria Porter watches her tee shot on Hole 18 during the WPIAL girls Class AA golf championship Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at Diamond Run Golf Club in Ohio Twp.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Abby Zambruno connects on her tee shot on Hole 17 during the WPIAL girls Class AA golf championship Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at Diamond Run Golf Club in Ohio Twp.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

9 a.m. Thursday, Cedarbrook Golf Course, Rostraver Township

(Boys on Gold Course; girls on Red Course)

• All four champions move on to the PIAA championships on Oct. 25 at Heritage Hills Resort in York.

Class AAA boys

Teams: Fox Chapel, Peters Township, Mt. Lebanon, Central Catholic, Shady Side Academy, and Pine-Richland.

Scouting the field: Defending champion Central Catholic broke the finals scoring record last year with a 378 to edge Fox Chapel by one shot. Central, which has low-shooting juniors Jimmy Meyers and Neal Shipley, shot 379 to win the semifinal tournament at Ponderosa Golf Course. ... Peters Township, led by senior Hunter Bruce, has won two of the last three titles and has six championships overall. ... Fox Chapel features 2016 individual champion Gregor Meyer. The Foxes have not won a team title since 2006.

Class AAA girls

Teams: Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Mars, Moon, North Allegheny, Oakland Catholic, Penn-Trafford and Upper St. Clair.

Scouting the field: The largest field in finals history will envelop the Red Course as nine teams compete for the title. This stems from a rainout at Monday's semifinal tournament at Lone Pine Country Club in Washington. ... North Allegheny is a heavy favorite to make it a WPIAL three-peat. The Tigers (18-0) averaged around 150 during the nine-hole-match season, with a brow-raising low of 143. They edged Shady Side Academy to win last year, 329-330. Two-time individual champion Caroline Wrigley and Christina Lewis lead the Tigers. Wrigley, a Furman recruit, shot 5-under 67 at Diamond Run to repeat as WPIAL champion. ... Upper St. Clair is the standard-bearer for WPIAL titles. It has 16 girls golf titles, including 12 in a row from 1994-2005. ... Penn-Trafford won titles in 2012 and ‘13.

Class AA boys

Teams: McGuffey, Quaker Valley, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Sewickley Academy, South Park and Riverside.

Scouting the field: Sewickley Academy has won four straight titles. Only Turtle Creek won five consecutive titles, from 1934-38. Overall, Sewickley Academy, led by seniors Cole Luther and Will Nocito, has seven titles. ... McGuffey finished second last season with a score of 395. McGuffey's David Chapman was the medalist at the semifinal tournament at River Forest Country Club with a 71. That was with an 11 on the 11th hole. Senior teammates Trent Belleville and Hunter Donahue also can take it low. ... South Park, with seniors Tyler Brinker and Josh Neff back, finished third last year.

Class AA girls

Teams: Greensburg Central Catholic, Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Mt. Pleasant and Sewickley Academy.

Scouting the field: Greensburg Central Catholic and Central Valley are expected to go shot for shot for the title. GCC is seeking a three-peat. Centurions coach George Janik is seeking his eighth title. He has two with the girls and five with the GCC boys team. ... Central Valley, which is led by junior Kiaria Porter, won titles in 2012 and ‘13. ... Sewickley Academy features WPIAL individual champion Tatum McKelvey. The Panthers won one title, in 2014.

—Bill Beckner Jr.

