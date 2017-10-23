Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Golf

WPIAL golfers in position for PIAA titles after Day 1 of state tournament

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 8:03 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

It was a good day for WPIAL golfers in Round 1 of the PIAA golf championships Monday at Heritage Hills Resort in York.

The WPIAL has golfers atop or near the top in the four classifications.

Central Catholic junior Jimmy Meyers shot a 1-under par 70 in the Class 3A boys tournament, one shot ahead of Franklin Regional junior Palmer Jackson and Peters Township senior Hunter Bruce. Meyers and Jackson each had two birdies during the round, and Bruce had four birdies and four bogeys.

The final round of the tournament is scheduled for Tuesday.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic sophomore Maddie Smithco and Mercyhurst Prep sophomore Sarah White share the lead after shooting 4-over par 76 in the Class AA girls tournament. Rockwood freshman Vileska Gelpi and Brownsville freshman Lindsay Sethman are tied for third, two shots back.

Sewickley Academy junior Tatumm McKelvey and Central Valley junior Kiaria Porter are tied for fifth at 9-over, and Greensburg Central Catholic junior Abby Zambruno is seventh at 12-over.

Pine-Richland junior Lauren Freyvogel shot a 1-over 73 and is a shot behind Manheim Township junior Ellen Wagner, who shot an even-par 72 in the Class AAA girls tournament.

North Allegheny sophomore Caroline Wrigley and Oakland Catholic junior Jessica Meyers are tied for fifth at 6-over 78. Uniontown junior Danae Rugola is 10th at 10-over 85.

In Class 2A boys, Tulpehocken senior Chase Miller shot a 3-under par 68 and holds a four-shot lead over William Mirams of Notre Dame.

McGuffey senior Hunter Donahue is fifth at 4-over, and Bentworth senior Christian Sadler and Sewickley Academy senior Will Nogito are tied for sixth at 5-over.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.