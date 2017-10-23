WPIAL golfers in position for PIAA titles after Day 1 of state tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was a good day for WPIAL golfers in Round 1 of the PIAA golf championships Monday at Heritage Hills Resort in York.

The WPIAL has golfers atop or near the top in the four classifications.

Central Catholic junior Jimmy Meyers shot a 1-under par 70 in the Class 3A boys tournament, one shot ahead of Franklin Regional junior Palmer Jackson and Peters Township senior Hunter Bruce. Meyers and Jackson each had two birdies during the round, and Bruce had four birdies and four bogeys.

The final round of the tournament is scheduled for Tuesday.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic sophomore Maddie Smithco and Mercyhurst Prep sophomore Sarah White share the lead after shooting 4-over par 76 in the Class AA girls tournament. Rockwood freshman Vileska Gelpi and Brownsville freshman Lindsay Sethman are tied for third, two shots back.

Sewickley Academy junior Tatumm McKelvey and Central Valley junior Kiaria Porter are tied for fifth at 9-over, and Greensburg Central Catholic junior Abby Zambruno is seventh at 12-over.

Pine-Richland junior Lauren Freyvogel shot a 1-over 73 and is a shot behind Manheim Township junior Ellen Wagner, who shot an even-par 72 in the Class AAA girls tournament.

North Allegheny sophomore Caroline Wrigley and Oakland Catholic junior Jessica Meyers are tied for fifth at 6-over 78. Uniontown junior Danae Rugola is 10th at 10-over 85.

In Class 2A boys, Tulpehocken senior Chase Miller shot a 3-under par 68 and holds a four-shot lead over William Mirams of Notre Dame.

McGuffey senior Hunter Donahue is fifth at 4-over, and Bentworth senior Christian Sadler and Sewickley Academy senior Will Nogito are tied for sixth at 5-over.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.