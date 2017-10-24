Pine-Richland's Freyvogel, CWNC's Smithco claim PIAA girls golf titles
YORK — Pine-Richland junior Lauren Freyvogel and Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic sophomore Maddie Smithco captured PIAA golf titles Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
Freyvogel took the Class AAA title with a two-shot victory over Downingtown East junior Liddie McCook. Freyvogel finished with a 3-over-par 147.
Smithco earned the Class AA title with a victory on the second playoff hole. She defeated Rockwood freshman Vileska Gelpi. Both finished at 10-over.
While the WPIAL was shutout from the boys titles, four players, two in each division, tied for second.
In Class AAA, Franklin Regional junior Palmer Jackson and Peters Township senior Hunter Bruce finished at 2-over par. Holy Ghost Prep junior Liam Hart was the winner at 1-over.
In Class AA, Tulpehocken senior Chase Miller used a strong Round 1 to hold off Bentworth senior Christian Sadler and McGuffey senior Hunter Donahue for a three-shot win. Miller shot a 3-under 68, on Monday, but was 8-over in Round 2 and still won by three shots.
The PIAA team golf championship will be held Wednesday, also at Heritage Hills Resort.
