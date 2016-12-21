A-K Valley high school roundup: Fast pin highlights Kiski Area's win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bobby Lawrence established himself as an early front-runner for Kiski Area's fastest pin of the season award Wednesday, as he stuck his opponent in just seven seconds during the Cavaliers' 71-6 win over Plum in Class AAA, Section 1A action.

Six wrestlers delivered pins for Kiski Area (7-0, 2-0), which also received four forfeit wins against the Mustangs (3-2, 1-1). The Cavaliers' 195-pounder, Dan Starr, headed into the third period tied at 2 with Plum's Keyshawn Smith but pulled off a fall with just 32 seconds remaining.

Noah Levett (126 pounds), Jack Blumer (132), Joey Blumer (145) and Tom Starr (220) provided the other falls, and Cam Connor won his 138-pound bout by technical fall 20-4 as time expired.

Dom Davido (152) and Cole Yocca (106) came through with decision wins for Plum.

Valley 69, Jeannette 6 — Nicholas Banko and Joe Ayala recorded pins to help Valley (2-0, 2-0) improve to 2-0 in Class AA, Section 3B. The Vikings picked up nine victories by forfeit, and 182-pounder Chris O'Sullivan won the only bout that went the distance.

Riverview 36, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 18 — Isaac Murphy and Zayn Peters scored pins for Riverview (2-5, 1-1) in the Class AA, Section 3B victory. Deonte Grigsby also picked up a win for the Raiders, who received three forfeit wins but also forfeited the 220- and 285-pound weight classes. Five weights went uncontested.

Burrell 77, Summit Academy 6 — Nine wrestlers came through with pins as Class AA No. 1 Burrell rolled to a Class AA, Section 3B victory. Trent Valovchik, Trent Bechtold, Dillan Jeffrey, Danny McCarthy, Ethan Awes, Corey Christie, Zach Rupert, Colton Moorhead and Phil Coutch got the pins for the Bucs (2-0, 2-0), with six of them coming in the first period.

Girls basketball

Freeport 51, Highlands 35 —Jenna Manke recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds for Freeport (5-2, 2-0) in its Section 1-AAAA win over Highlands (1-6, 0-2). Sidney Shemanski added 13 points, and Samantha Clark chipped in 10 points for the Yellowjackets. Ashlyn Jonczak had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Highlands (1-6, 0-2).

Kiski Area 57, Laurel Highlands 42 —Harley Holloway and Mallory Shick paced the Cavaliers with 13 points each in the nonsection win over Laurel Highlands (0-6, 0-1). Hannah Potter scored 12 points for Kiski Area (4-1, 0-1), and Violeta Kenzevich added 10. The Cavaliers finished the game on a 21-4 run.

East Allegheny 73, St. Joseph 28 — Amani Johnson had 32 points to lead all scorers as East Allegheny breezed past St. Joseph in nonsection action. Cache Street recorded a double-double as she scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for East Allegheny (5-0). Chloe Kurpakus scored 10 points to lead St. Joseph (2-5).