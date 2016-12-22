A-K Valley roundup: Kiski Area tops Big Macs again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a rematch of last year's WPIAL Class AAA team wrestling tournament semifinals and PIAA consolation quarterfinals, Kiski Area outlasted Canon-McMillan, 31-25, in a nonsection powerhouse matchup Thursday.

“We were looking for a high-level match, and we knew those guys could give us one,” Kiski Area coach Chris Heater said. “There were some high caliber guys matched up against each other tonight.”

The Cavaliers (8-0) fell to Canon-McMillan (2-1) in the WPIAL semifinals last year but defeated the Big Macs in the PIAA consolation quarterfinals.

In a matchup of the top two heavyweights in Class AAA, Isaac Reid earned a 3-2 decision over Canon-Mac's Brendan Furman.

“Isaac has beaten the second, third and fourth ranked heavyweights in the WPIAL over the last few weeks, so he's earned his No. 1 ranking,” Heater said.

Kiski won eight of the 14 matches, earning bonus points at 126, 145, 195 and 220.

Noah Levett produced a technical fall victory at 126, while Joey Blumer recorded a major decision at 145.

Tom Starr also earned a major-decision win at 220, and Danny Starr picked up a pin at 195.

Levett's win over Anthony Matrangelo by a 23-8 score in a time of 4 minutes, 53 seconds put Kiski ahead 31-22 and sealed the victory with one bout to go.

Boys basketball

Cheswick Christian Academy 50, Aquinas Academy 20 — Senior Ben Pollock finished with a game-high 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Chargers (5-1, 2-0) rolled past Aquinas Academy in a nonconference matchup.

Highlands 73, Burrell 39 — Mitch Dezort scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Golden Rams (4-2) in a nonsection win. Ryan Boda added 13 points, and Ramello Freeman contributed 12. Max Garda led Burrell (1-7) with 20 points.

Summit Academy 64, Springdale 60 — Michael Zolnierczyk drained four 3-pointers during a game-high 23-point performance for Springdale (3-3, 0-2) in the Section 1-AA loss. Sammy Carey finished with 18 points, and Dylan Zezza added 11 for the Dynamos. Omar Coker led Summit Academy (1-5, 1-1) with 18.

Freeport 69, Apollo-Ridge 30 — Kevin Lynch led Freeport (3-3) with a game-high 15 points, while Evan Schaffhauser and Damon Shiring both added 10 points in the nonsection win. Danny Orkwis led Apollo-Ridge (0-6) with 14 points.

Girls basketball

Deer Lakes 44, Knoch 38 (OT) — Anna Solomon led the Lancers (1-4, 1-1) with 12 points in the Section 1-AAAA win. Kayla Grafton scored 13 to pace Knoch (1-5,0-1), which rallied with a 12-7 fourth quarter to force overtime.

Girls swimming

Mars 84, Deer Lakes 69 — Deer Lakes' Renee Robson notched a WPIAL qualifying time in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.63 but the Lancers lost a nonsection meet.

Boys swimming

Deer Lakes 82, Mars 77 — Adam Morrison posted WPIAL qualifying times in the 100 butterfly (59.43) and 500 freestyle (5:10.84) helping Deer Lakes (2-1) to a win in a nonsection meet. Noah Loper had a WPIAL qualifying time in the 200 individual medley finishing at 2:12.57.