A-K Valley high school roundup: Deer Lakes boys topple Yough in Section 1

The season is young, but Deer Lakes is showing the ability to put up points.

Four players scored in double figures, leading the Lancers to an 82-35 victory over Yough in a Section 1-4A boys basketball game Friday night.

Jake Spirnock led the way for Deer Lakes (3-3, 1-1) with a game-high 17 points, helping the Lancers race out to a 59-16 halftime lead and post their highest team point total of the season. Connor Chirdon added 13 points, Trevor Sutch had 12 and Jake Kelly scored 10.

Deer Lakes is averaging 59.3 points and has exceeded 70 in each of its three victories.

Yough slipped to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in section play.

Serra Catholic 57, Riverview 56 — Jimmy Moon sank a game-winning shot as time expired to propel Serra Catholic (3-3, 1-0) over Riverview (1-5, 0-1) in a Section 1-A game. Moon led all scorers with 17 points. Nico Sero, Noah Black and Ben Blacksmith scored 13 points for Riverview.

Indiana 62, Valley 53 — The Vikings held a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter but were outscored 22-12 to fall in a Section 1-4A matchup. Dru Stokes scored a team-high 14 points to lead Valley (2-3, 0-2).

Alex Ward and Nyjewl Carter both added 12 for the Vikings.

Jake Benhart led Indiana (4-1, 2-0) with a game-high 20.

Greensburg Central Catholic 77, Leechburg 35 — J.B. Burtick scored a game-high 22 points, but Leechburg (3-3, 1-1) dropped a Section 1-AA game at No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (6-0, 2-0). Jack Liberatore and Neal McDermott had 13 points each for the Centurions.

Altoona 56, Kiski Area 41 — Jon Bracy scored 13 points for Kiski Area (4-2), but the Cavaliers fell in a nonsection game. Altoona (2-2) had three players in double figures — Mike Scharf had 17 points, Max Crownover had 16, and Tyler Petrucci had 11.

Girls basketball

Plum 50, Kiski Area 31 — Kiski Area led 13-12 after the first quarter but was held to single-digit point totals in each of the last three quarters in a Section 4-5A loss at Plum (3-5, 1-1). Harley Holloway had 11 points for Kiski Area (4-3, 0-2), and Hannah Potter scored 10. Maria Lawhorne posted a double-double for Plum with 25 points and 10 rebounds.