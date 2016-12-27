Westmoreland athletes of the week: Franklin Regional's Hunter Stonecheck, Jeannette's Olivia Sirnic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hunter Stonecheck

School: Franklin Regional

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

Claim to fame: Stonecheck scored 19 points to lead Franklin Regional (5-3) to a 83-58 nonsection win over Perry on Dec. 22. Stonecheck scored 13 points in a 79-57 win over Brashear on Dec. 19.

“I feel a lot more confident this year after starting all season last year. We lost a couple games that we should have won,” Stonecheck said. “We are missing some guys in some games, but I think we have started off pretty well.”

What has been the key to the early season success?

We have a pretty deep bench. We are a scrappy team. We play hard. We may miss shots, but we are playing really hard every game no matter what.

What was the message going into the season after the lost to Mt. Lebanon in the first round last season?

We put ourselves in the bad situation. We fought back, but we didn't hit the shots late. We had a lot seniors from last year's team. We never stop working really hard. It was a tough loss because we put ourselves in a hole after the first three quarters.

How was the transition with the retooling of the team?

We have handled it pretty well. We only have one senior with experience so I thought it would be tough. Everyone is starting to play well together, and the chemistry is coming together.

What sport do you like more, football or basketball?

I prefer both. But I love basketball more. But I also like football. I sat out from football my sophomore year and that was tough, but I was honorable mention (all-conference) this year.

What was your favorite cartoon?

SpongeBob. When I was younger, it was really funny to me.

Olivia Sirnic

School: Jeannette

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Sirnic, who is averaging 18.3 points, scored 27 points to lead Jeannette (2-2, 1-1) to a 63-24 nonsection win over Monessen on Dec. 21. Sirnic led all scorers with 20 points in a 62-23 win over Bentworth in Section 3-AA action Dec. 19.

‘We are doing much better since last season,” she said. “It has been way different since we are playing together so far. We are family.”

Where did you gain the leadership qualities?

From scoring points and making sure everyone is staying on track and doing what they are doing.

What did you work on during the offseason?

I worked a lot in the gym. I work hard in the weight room. I was helping some of the younger girls on what they were supposed to be doing.

What was the general message going into this season?

We are all one and play together as a family. We need to do what we can do and prove to everyone we can play basketball. We are all one like a family.

What is the best piece of advice someone has given to you?

I need to make sure I'm doing what I got to do for myself first and making sure everyone is doing the same thing.

Who is your favorite athlete?

Kobe Bryant. He was my favorite basketball player since I was a little kid.

