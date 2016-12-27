Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Other High School Sports

Pittsburgh Trib athletes of the week: Bishop Canevin's Mitchell King, Cornell's Daeja Quick

Alex Oltmanns | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 7:51 p.m.
Submitted
Bishop Canevin's Mitchell King
Submitted
Cornell's Daeja Quick

Updated 1 hour ago

Mitchell King

School: Bishop Canevin

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: After scoring 31 points in a win over OLSH on Dec. 20, King registered 21 points in a win over Northgate on Friday. The Crusaders are 4-2 as they head into their tournament game against Quigley Catholic on Wednesday.

What's led to your success so far this year?

My teammates and my coach; our coach really has a great offense, and my teammates really do a good job of finding open shooters, not only me.

Are you looking forward to a difficult section schedule?

I think it's going to be fun with all the competition. I know there's some great teams and some great players. I'm just looking forward to going up against them.

How would you describe yourself as a player?

I'd say I'm a shooter, but I don't want to list myself as a shooter, because I think I can do everything pretty well.

What's your favorite class?

Probably math, because the teacher has been my favorite teacher for a couple years now, and I just really enjoy it.

What are your plans for next year?

Not really sure yet. I definitely think I want to play at the next level, just not sure where or what level, just I know I want to play.

Daeja Quick

School: Cornell

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Quick scored 33 points in a win over Lincoln Park on Thursday. Averaging 25 points, Quick has led the Raiders to a 4-2 record.

What's led to your success so far this year?

Just the passion and wanting your team to win. We have a mission this year, and it's to get to the WPIAL championship and get a ring this year. We have a passion this year, it's my last year and I just want to do the best I can for my last year.

What will it take for your team to achieve that goal?

It's going to take more heart in practice and trying to get better, listening to our coach … it's his game plan, if we just do it, we're more likely to win. … We already have the desire and passion, so that's no question, so just going a little harder and doing stuff outside of practice like going to the gym.

Are there any players you model your game around?

Not really, I just try to be myself. But I do watch a lot of NBA. I like the way they play, so I just try to watch a lot of that.

Who's your favorite player?

Russell Westbrook, I just like his passion when he plays.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.