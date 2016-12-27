Pittsburgh Trib athletes of the week: Bishop Canevin's Mitchell King, Cornell's Daeja Quick

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mitchell King

School: Bishop Canevin

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: After scoring 31 points in a win over OLSH on Dec. 20, King registered 21 points in a win over Northgate on Friday. The Crusaders are 4-2 as they head into their tournament game against Quigley Catholic on Wednesday.

What's led to your success so far this year?

My teammates and my coach; our coach really has a great offense, and my teammates really do a good job of finding open shooters, not only me.

Are you looking forward to a difficult section schedule?

I think it's going to be fun with all the competition. I know there's some great teams and some great players. I'm just looking forward to going up against them.

How would you describe yourself as a player?

I'd say I'm a shooter, but I don't want to list myself as a shooter, because I think I can do everything pretty well.

What's your favorite class?

Probably math, because the teacher has been my favorite teacher for a couple years now, and I just really enjoy it.

What are your plans for next year?

Not really sure yet. I definitely think I want to play at the next level, just not sure where or what level, just I know I want to play.

Daeja Quick

School: Cornell

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Quick scored 33 points in a win over Lincoln Park on Thursday. Averaging 25 points, Quick has led the Raiders to a 4-2 record.

What's led to your success so far this year?

Just the passion and wanting your team to win. We have a mission this year, and it's to get to the WPIAL championship and get a ring this year. We have a passion this year, it's my last year and I just want to do the best I can for my last year.

What will it take for your team to achieve that goal?

It's going to take more heart in practice and trying to get better, listening to our coach … it's his game plan, if we just do it, we're more likely to win. … We already have the desire and passion, so that's no question, so just going a little harder and doing stuff outside of practice like going to the gym.

Are there any players you model your game around?

Not really, I just try to be myself. But I do watch a lot of NBA. I like the way they play, so I just try to watch a lot of that.

Who's your favorite player?

Russell Westbrook, I just like his passion when he plays.