Pine-Richland gymnasts ready to spring forward

For the past couple seasons, the Pine-Richland gymnastics team has been groomed a host of skilled young athletes. During that span, the Rams maintained a competitive edge, finishing eighth out of 12 teams at last year's WPIAL championships.

But by the looks of the way coach Alex Jewart's squad has started this season, it might be time to cash in on the developing talent.

“We had our first meet (last) Monday, and it was against Hampton and North Allegheny. We ended up finishing just three-tenths of a point behind Hampton, and they've been the team to beat for the last three years so finishing that close is a good sign for us,” Jewart said.

“We beat North Allegheny, too, so it was a good competition for us.”

The Rams completed their first meet of the season with a higher total score then they were able to accrue in any competition last season.

Part of the reason Pine-Richland has a chance to boost its WPIAL standing is the progression of Allison Lehmann. The junior has been a key part of the team for the past two seasons, and looks to be in impressive form to begin this year.

“She scored a 9.4 for us on the uneven bars, so scoring that high in our first meet was a great sign of things to come,” Jewart said. “She's going to be doing all-around, like most of the girls on the team. But she's really getting stronger out there.”

Another junior that has spent the last few years contributing is Lainey Simon. Because of illness, Simon only participated in the uneven bars in her team's first meet. Still, she figures to play a large role for her team in the floor exercise, vault and balance beam events as well.

Sophomore Samantha DeVinney also returns to the team to improve on her scores from her freshman year. Bria Reinert, a freshman, has also impressed in her short time at the varsity level.

The Rams are also welcoming two new gymnasts into the fold, juniors Madison Malik and Jordan Fisher, who are both rounding back into competitive form after a few years away from the sport.

Thanks to the progression of the young talent on Pine-Richland's roster, Jewart said his team has potential. From here, it's up to him and the girls to make sure they continue to progress.

“We had a practice last (week) and we were going over some of the things that we need to work on, because we're definitely not good enough yet,” he said.

“But we have potential for improvement, and if we get a couple of those pieces in place then we hope to be more competitive in the big competitions then we have in the past few years.”

