Hampton bowling coach comes ready to teach

There is no magic formula to teach someone bowling overnight. But whatever tools of the trade are in Hampton bowling coach Ryanne Tyler's brew can certainly help someone improve quickly.

Tyler, a 22-year old graduate of North Allegheny and Delaware State, returned to her native Pittsburgh after finishing school this year in search of a job in physical education at the middle/high school level. What she found first was an opportunity to teach something else.

When the Hampton School Board ratified a motion to allow a club bowling program, Hampton resident Glen Thomas, whose sons Jacob and Garrett were the impetus for the creation of the team, knew Tyler through her parents.

“I bowled in a junior Saturday morning league,” remembered Tyler, who has been bowling since the fourth grade. “In ninth grade I started going to the Dick Ritger bowling camps in Fishkill, New York.”

The Dick Ritger Bowling Camps provide professional bowling instruction based on the teachings of the Professional Bowling Association Hall of Famer of the same name.

After attending the skills camp, Tyler, who was a WPIBL section MVP at North Allegheny her senior year, decided to go back for her coaching certification, and has now been helping at the camps since her freshman year of college at Delaware State, where she earned an Academic All-America Honorable Mention and helped lead the Hornets to a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship this year.

“(The camps teach about) just doing everything else right; bowling is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. Having a good strong mental game means the world for your score,” she said.

Tyler has put that philosophy to work quickly with Jacob and Garrett, the lone members of the inaugural squad. Before the program started, Jacob was bowling a 105 average while Garrett was in the 150's. Less than two months later, Jacob is bowling consistently in the 140's and Garrett is in the 170's — close to the cutoff to make the WPIBL tournament at the end of the season.

“I'm not pushing for anything past that,” Tyler said.

Since the Hampton team only consists of two bowlers this year, it stands to lose in total pins to a full squad nearly every match.

“I just want to see the improvement. … We don't try to change much in style; it's just ‘here are the tools, incorporate it into what you do now.' You're going to see a nice, relaxed show that makes for a very consistent throw. Once you get the body in a rhythm, you just have to worry about where you're going to throw and the mental game.”

For herself, Tyler is hoping all the hard work she has put into bowling competitively and learning to coach will lead to more opportunities elsewhere.

“I'm trying to stay in the coaching game and hope it leads me into a teaching job somewhere,” she said. “That way I could continue coaching, and it wouldn't really interfere with too much.”

