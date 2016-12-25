Fox Chapel's Badway leading team in scoring

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gabby Badway, a senior at Fox Chapel, helped the girls basketball team get off to a quick start on the court this year.

She scored 21 points against Burrell and 20 against Plum and is leading the team in scoring. She's hoping to bounce back quickly from a high ankle sprain suffered last week in a game against North Hills.

“I hope to be back in a week,” she said.

She recently signed a letter of intent to attend LeMoyne College, where she will major in biology. She hopes to see a lot of playing time as a freshman.

“The coaches have told me they have a spot for me next year,” she said. “I hope to contribute.”

For her efforts, she is The Herald Spotlight Athlete.

What sport would you be playing if you weren't playing basketball?

Probably golf. I like it.

What is the strongest part of your game?

My pull-up jumper.

Who's your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Sidney Crosby.

What TV show makes you want to change the channel?

“Keeping up with the Kardashians.”

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Gatorade, chocolate milk and strawberries.

What is your favorite TV show?

“This is Us.” It's a new show, and it's great.

What would make up your all-time favorite meal?

Mac ‘n cheese, grilled cheese and chicken.

What is your favorite vacation spot?

Hilton Head.

If you could go anywhere you've never been, where would you go?

Italy.

On average, how many text messages do you send and receive every day?

One-hundred fifty. Easily.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Rice Krispie Treats.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Brussels sprouts.

Would you rather have a Big Mac, a Whopper, or a Chick-Fil-A sandwich or none of the above ?

Chick-Fil-A.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“The Blind Side.”

What kind of music do you listen to?

Country.

People would be surprised to know that

My middle name is Franchi. Very few people know that. It's my mom's maiden name.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.