Love: Plenty of memorable moments for area athletes in past year

As the book closes on 2016, it's time to take a moment and reflect on some of the top performances from individual athletes and teams over the past 12 months.

The pages of the Murrysville Star, Times Express and Advance Leader chronicled these moments.

Franklin Regional wrestler Spencer Lee entered the year recovering from a shoulder injury, but when he returned, he was dominant.

He rolled to his third WPIAL and PIAA titles and remained undefeated in high school matches (109-0). Five months later, he traveled to France and won his third world junior freestyle championship.

The 2015-16 winter sports season concluded with numerous other impact moments.

Gateway's Bailey Diggins capped his high school bowling career with a fourth-place finish at states, and the Plum girls stood tall as state team champions.

The Franklin Regional girls swimmers claim their third consecutive team championship.

Individually, a number of Panthers qualified for states, including Tyler Stevenson (sixth in 200 IM, eighth in 100 breast); the boys 200 free relay of Stevenson, Kevin Schon, Jarod Crowell and Ethan Yant; and the boys 400 free relay of Stevenson, Yant, Crowell and Ethan Miller.

Plum's Hannah Adamski concluded her career with a school-record swim in the 50 free (third overall) at the WPIAL Class AAA meet. She swam the event at states for the third time.

Adamski's teammate, Devan Taylor, made her PIAA debut in the 100 breast after bettering her own school record in the event at WPIALs.

Plum resident and Oakland Catholic senior Peyton Kondis captured the WPIAL Class AAA title in the 100 breast and went on to take fourth in the event at states. Fellow Plum resident and Oakland Catholic swimmer Sarah Mautino produced a WPIAL championship in the 100 backstroke and a sixth-place finish at the PIAA meet.

On the mat, Ryan Krause joined Lee at the PIAA tournament, and the FR senior finished 2-2 at 145 pounds after placing third at WPIALs.

Tommy Zummo finished third on the Plum wrestling all-time wins list (123) as he capped his career with one final trip to states. He took fourth at 132 at WPIALs.

Franklin Regional's varsity ice hockey team made history by winning the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup title 4-1 over South Fayette. It was the first hockey title in the history of the Panthers program.

FR suffered a tough loss in the state championship game and finished its season 19-7.

Franklin Regional graduate Nico Megaludis, a multi-time All-American with the Penn State wrestling team, grabbed won a national title at 125 pounds at Madison Square Garden. Three months later, he added a second national crown at the University National Freestyle Championships in Akron, Ohio.

The area was well represented at the PIAA Class AAA track and field championships.

Plum senior Jake Susalla placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run, and seniors Ashley Amato (100 dash, long jump) and Rachel Valotta (1,600 run) also represented the Mustangs. Amato finished her career with four school track and field records, and Valotta owns the 800 record.

Gateway's Kristen Greggerson added to her impressive throwing career with a personal-best toss of 39 feet, 6½ inches to take sixth in the girls shot put.

Also running for the Gators were senior Aiyanna Crawford (400 dash); the 4x100 relay of Crawford, Khayalisi Obasi, Sydney Stevens and Kianah Blakely-White; and the boys 4x100 relay of Bobby Szatkowski, Isaiah Cameron, Damion Reed and Adrian Dutrieuille.

Members of the Franklin Regional track teams made their mark at states, including Kassidy Hubert (long jump); Mark Provenzo (3,200 run); the girls 4x800 relay of Bria McMahon, Katja Kochvar, Calla Solomon and Sterling Simek; and the boys 4x800 relay of Brad Lucas, Andrew Mastovich, Zane Flynn and Matt Busche.

The Plum baseball team made a run at the WPIAL and PIAA championships. The Mustangs came up short in both title games, finishing second to Norwin in WPIAL Class AAAA and runner-up to Boyertown in the state final. However, a mix of returning players and new varsity talent combined to help Plum win the Western Pennsylvania Fall Baseball League title in October.

Mustangs senior Alex Kirilloff realized his dream of playing professional baseball when he was selected 15th overall by the Minnesota Twins in June's Major League Baseball draft. He turned in a solid first pro season and finished as the Appalachian League (Rookie A) Player of the Year after hitting .332 in 48 games.

At the Class A level, Plum residents Ben and Zack Bowen helped Serra Catholic produce a WPIAL Class A baseball title.

In June, veteran Franklin Regional football coach Greg Botta was inducted into the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in connection with the Big 33 weekend in Hershey.

The start of the 2016-17 academic year also ushered in a new era for high school sports as the PIAA expanded to six classifications.

The fall sports season produced a trio of team section championships.

The Plum girls soccer team tied with Fox Chapel for the Section 3-AAAA crown. It was the Mustangs' first section championship since 1988.

The Gateway girls volleyball team captured its first section title since 1998 as it finished tied with Greensburg-Salem and Indiana in Section 1-AAA.

The Franklin Regional girls soccer team brought home its second section title in three years.

FR and Mars tied atop the Section 1-AAA standings at 10-1-1. The Panthers won the first meeting between the teams, and the second game ended in a tie.

Sophomore Palmer Jackson won the individual title at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association golf tournament and helped Franklin Regional win the team championship. Jackson reached his second PIAA tournament and tied for ninth overall in the Class AAA competition.

Runners from Plum and Franklin Regional made it all the way to the PIAA Class AAA meet in Hershey.

Franklin Regional's Mark Provenzo led the pack by capturing his first WPIAL championship followed by a ninth-place finish at states.

Teammate Matt Busche took 53rd at states after coming in 13th and earning a medal at WPIALs.

On the girls side, Franklin Regional's Sterling Simek (20th at WPIALs, 45th at states) and Plum freshman Angela Valotta (27th at WPIALs, 95th at states) also finished their seasons strong.

The Gateway football team came within an eyelash of returning to Heinz Field, but McKeesport's improbable Hail Mary touchdown on the last play of the WPIAL 5A semifinal at Norwin dashed the Gators' title hopes.

Plum resident Lauren Kolenik, a senior on the Serra Catholic girls volleyball team, earned recognition on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team. The 6-foot middle hitter will play in college at Eastern Kentucky.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.