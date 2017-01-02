Veterans leading Baldwin gymnastics team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

They are familiar names in the Baldwin gymnastics program.

Jordan Hoydick, Ashley Toth and Lexi Hoffman are senior team members in 2016-17, and all are fourth-year competitors.

“Jordan is one of our top gymnasts,” coach Jodi Cummings said. “She is a strong competitor, and is very uplifting with her team. Her strongest event is the floor exercise. She puts on a great performance and is fun to watch.”

While the floor exercise may be Hoydick's strongest event, the balance beam is her favorite.

“I love the feeling when you stick a perfect beam routine,” Hoydick said. “My goal this season is to stick as many beam routines as possible, and to place in the individual all-around (competition) at the WPIAL and state meets.

“I am super excited to start my senior year, especially because I broke my foot during (last year's) competition season and was unable to compete at most meets. Now that I have been healthy, I have been pushing myself to create the best routines so I can help my team out as much as possible and end my Baldwin gymnastics career with my best season yet.”

Hoydick's career highlights include placing fourth all-around in her division at the 2015 state meet, and taking first place on the beam at the 2015 Moon Invitational.

Hoydick also competes in indoor and outdoor track and field, meaning she participates in two winter sports at Baldwin. She is a pole vault and high jump specialist; the 2016-17 season will be her fourth in track and field.

Hanna Kalwarski is the lone junior gymnast at Baldwin, while three sophomores looking to make an impact are Haili Cordell, Mackenzie Sendro and Hailee Slavonic.

“The team is smaller than usual this year, so every individual on the team is more important than in previous seasons,” said Hoydick, who is secretary of the National Honor Society at Baldwin. “We do not have much room for error, so it will be more difficult to achieve a high team score.

“However, we have all been practicing so hard the past couple of months. I expect us to try our best this season, and hope that our hard work has paid off.”

Along with Hoydick, Cummings expects Kalwarski and Cordell to help set the tone for the Baldwin gymnasts this season.

“Haili is very confident on beam and bars,” Cummings said, “and Hanna is the same in vault and floor.

“This team is good at working together and helping each other out. They all will have a job in this year's success as a team.”

The Highlanders opened their season Dec. 14 on the road against Hopewell and West Allegheny.

“I think the girls will do well this year,” Cummings said. “They are mentally strong. I think that will help them, also.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.