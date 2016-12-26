Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

TJ freshman a longtime gymnastics prodigy

Ray Fisher | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
submitted photo
Natalie Galioto of Premier Gym and Cheer took first place all-around in the middle school division at the Melanie Breinstein Invitational at Moon.

Updated 2 hours ago

Did you know that:

• Natalie Galioto, a freshman gymnast at Thomas Jefferson, has been training at Premier Gym and Cheer since her pre-school days?

“Natalie is a great kid,” said her coach, Jodi Cummings, following last year's Melanie Breiteinstein Invitational at Moon. “She's a hard worker and never gives up. She has been with (Premier Gym) since she was really little, probably 3 or 4.

“She is always working on improving what she does and trying to make herself a better gymnast, even though she has so much difficulty in her routines already.”

• There are 35 athletes in the Baldwin swim program this season, including 19 girls?

The girls are led by the senior tandem of Olivia Altavilla and Erin Ferrari; along with juniors Lauren Conklin, Taylor Donahue, Sarah Fader, Jordan Fediaczko, Brandi Marsch and Kaleigh Varney.

The seven sophomores on the girls' team are Sophia Altavilla, Camryn Beveridge, Haley Guzzi, Katelyn Meyer, Devon Schroeder, Madison Seltzinger and Emma Stromberg. Cara Decker, Erin Fader, Allison Murray and Alaina Wodarek are top freshman prospects.

• The Baldwin boys' swim team consists of 16 athletes?

Senior leadership is provided by Christopher Collins, Jacob Fowler, Alex Garda, Sean Hissong, Anthony Rago, Jacob Reiss and Liam Watterson.

There are five juniors in the program — Justin Hackman, Joe Hughey, Josh Manning, Vincenzo Teahan and Jim Werner. Jack Wrobleski is the only sophomore, while Corey Geyer, Joe Weber and Mike Werner are leading freshman prospects.

• Two Thomas Jefferson athletes — senior WR/DB Zane Zandier and junior OL/DL Devin Danielson — were named to the MSA Sports Network's 2016 “Elite Eleven” all-star football team?

Zandier is a Virginia commit. Danielson, the only junior on the all-star team, also is a Division I recruit.

• Not only did the Brentwood girls basketball team win its first five games, the Spartans won all five games by wide margins?

The Brentwood girls rolled past Carrick, 51-20; Brashear, 54-40; Highlands, 53-26; Ellis School, 70-22; and Sto-Rox, 52-36.

• Three Baldwin players attained double figures in a 51-47 nonsection win at home last week against Seton-La Salle?

Anthony Reed, a 6-3 senior guard/forward, scored 15 points, including 11 in the second half. Junior guard Nick Fiumara finished with 14, while junior forward Mike Goga chipped in with 13.

Jakob Richardson, a junior boardman, connected for a game-high 24 points for the Rebels.

• John Penn, head coach of the Thomas Jefferson swimiming/diving program, is assisted by Brian Peters, Jesse Durham and diving coach Amy Wroblewski?

• The Baldwin girls basketball team scored 57, 56, 55 and 50 points in its first four games this season?

• MetroUSA Basketball will be holding tryouts for students in grades 5 through 11?

For dates, times and locations, go to Metroaau.com.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

