A-K Valley high school sports highlights: Dec. 26-30, 2016

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TUESDAY

The stingy defense of the Kiski Area boys basketball team (4-2), which allows just 48.7 points per game, will try to contain high-scoring Hampton (5-2) in a 7:30 p.m. matchup in a tournament hosted by the Talbots, who average 77.3 points.

Elsewhere, in a rematch of the boys championship game in St. Joseph's tipoff tournament, the Spartans (4-0) will host Cheswick Christian Academy (5-1) at 6:30 p.m. Cheswick Christian lost 46-41 earlier this month after leading 20-18 at halftime. St. Joseph held 6-foot-10 Chargers forward Ben Pollock to 13 points.

Deer Lakes's girls basketball team (1-4) claimed its first win of the season Thursday. The Lancers will attempt to sustain that momentum in their 8:15 p.m. game against holiday tournament host St. Joseph (2-5), which gets one last tune-up before it opens Section 3-A play Jan. 2.

WEDNESDAY

Freeport's girls basketball team (5-2) must find a way to deal with height challenges in its 7 p.m. game against Class AA Chartiers-Houston (5-1) at the Riverside LGKG Classic. Chartiers-Houston's lineup includes 6-foot-1 Alexa Williamson, 5-10 Jala Walker and 5-10 Julia Vulcano. Neither the Class AAAA Yellowjackets nor the Bucs allow more than 35 points per game.

THURSDAY

Expect points aplenty when Highlands' boys basketball (4-2) and Lincoln Park (3-2) meet at 5:30 p.m. in the C.J. Betters Tournament at Community College of Beaver County. The Golden Rams, WPIAL Class AAA finalists a season ago, average 65.3 points. The Leopards, WPIAL Class AA finalists and PIAA semifinalists last season, are even more potent at 72.2 points per game.

FRIDAY

Hopes are high for Kiski Area wrestling in its second year of participation in the Powerade Christmas Tournament at Canon-McMillan, which is also the destination for Burrell.

The Cavaliers placed third in the team standings during their first year in the prestigious tournament. They expect to contend for the team title with most of their wrestlers, including senior Joey Blumer and junior Isaac Reid, a year older and wiser.

Reid, ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL Class AAA heavyweight class, returns to a bracket that includes defending Powerade champion Ronald Tucket of Lockport Township (Ill.) and Canon-McMillan's Brendan Furman, who took third a season ago. Earlier this week, Reid defeated Furman, 3-2, in a dual meet.

Blumer, a Penn State recruit, is back after placing fourth at 138 pounds last season.

Semifinals are at 11 a.m., and the finals begin at 7 p.m.

WEEK IN REVIEW

• Mat matters: Highlands 170-pounder Richard Fox heads into West Mifflin's Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic on Wednesday with momentum after securing a pinfall in 50 seconds in his bout against Pine-Richland's Casey Sharlow last week.

• Icy hot: James Ayres' hat trick paced Kiski Area in a 6-1 win over Freeport last Monday. Ayres' three goals gave him 16 for the season, which ranked second among the Cavaliers.

• Court report: Leechburg's Jonathan Burtick scored 22 of the Blue Devils' 35 points in a loss to powerhouse Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday, just three days after tallying 17 in a win over Riverview.

• Court report, part two: Apollo-Ridge sophomore Madalyn Moore continues to impress as a scorer out of the backcourt. She had more than a third of the Vikings' points in a 40-23 loss to Carlynton, and she followed that up Thursday with an 11-point effort in which she converted 4 of 7 field-goal attempts against Shady Side Academy.