Other High School Sports

Guido: Special nicknames gone by wayside

George Guido | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 12:06 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

During the era of school mergers, particularly in 1960s, many communities lost their identities when the consolidations took place.

Not only were community identities lost, but some cool nicknames also went by the wayside.

The best nickname of a now-defunct WPIAL high school might be the Bessemer Cementers. Bessemer is in Lawrence County, home of many cement plants.

Bessemer and Mount Jackson merged to form Mohawk High School in 1958.

Schools often took the name of an industry identified with the town.

For many years, Ford City was called the Glassers because the town was the birthplace of the American plate glass industry.

When state Act 561 was created in 1961, the plan was to reduce the number of school districts in Pennsylvania from 2,577 to the current 500.

Before that, virtually every municipality had its own school district.

In many instances, the community school educated children from grades one through eight. If the community didn't have a high school, the student would pay tuition to a neighboring high school.

Often a student would have a choice of high schools to attend. Prior to 1959, for instance, an eighth-grader in Harmar Township had the choice of attending Springdale, Oakmont or Aspinwall high schools.

Homestead was called the Steelers, Neville Island was the Rivermen, and Youngwood and Pitcairn high schools, both with huge railroad depots, were called the Railroaders.

When schools merged, an old nickname of one of the schools was kept to allow some continuity of identity.

Franklin Township was called the Longhorns because it was regarded as a farming community. Now with the buildup of Murrysville, there are only a handful of farms left.

When Franklin Township merged with Export to form Franklin Regional High School, Export's Panthers nickname was kept for the new school.

Likewise, when Scottdale combined with East Huntingdon to form Southmoreland, the Scotties moniker was maintained.

More recently in 2011, the Ligonier Mounties combined with the Laurel Valley Rams. The new Ligonier Valley High School took the Rams mascot as part of the arrangement.

Other school nicknames were just plain cool: Rankin was the Jackrabbits, often shortened to Rabbits.

East Pittsburgh was called the Shamrocks.

Closer to home, Oakmont was called the Oaks, and Tarentum was the Redcats.

Though the town is part of Highlands School District now, the Redcat name is maintained as the power company that supplies electricity to the Valley News Dispatch and other Tarentum homes and businesses.

Penn-Trafford is the Warriors, largely because the Battle of Bushy Run site from the French & Indian War is within the school system.

Penn-Trafford's predecessor schools also identified with Native Americans. Penn Claridge was the Indians, and Trafford was the Tomahawks.

Another unique nickname was the German Township Uhlans in Fayette County.

The Uhlans were the German equivalent of the U.S. Cavalry, though the German version predated the U.S., with the start of the force in 1720. The Uhlans lasted through World War I.

However, German Township's municipal logo is still a Uhlan.

During the days of community school districts, some junior highs had a different nickname than the high school.

Benjamin Franklin Junior High was the Patriots, sensible enough. But when the Ben Franklin kids advanced to New Castle High School, they became a Red Hurricane.

Patterson Township Junior High, now part of Beaver Falls, was called the Rough Riders. Now, all are Beaver Falls Tigers.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.

