A-K Valley athletes of the week: Kiski Area's Brad Nagy, Deer Lakes' Anna Solomon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brad Nagy

School: Kiski Area

Class: Senior

Sport: Wrestling

Report card: After spending his junior season as the Cavaliers' utility man and wrestling in the 160-, 170- and 182-pound weight classes, Nagy has found a home in the 170-pound class. The 6-foot, 165-pound senior has a 10-3 record. He jumped out to a 3-0 record to start the season before losing to the No. 3-ranked wrestler in WPIAL Class AAA in North Allegheny's Sean Hoover, 4-2, in the finals of the Eastern Area tournament. Nagy, who is ranked No. 6 in the WPIAL, followed that by finishing 4-1 record at the North Hills Duals. Last season, Nagy wrestled into 182-pound bracket with a preliminary-round win and then pulled a first-round upset over No. 4-seeded Mike Mahone of Fox Chapel in the Class AAA Southwest Regional.

How long have you been wrestling?

This will be my 13th year. I started in kindergarten. That was my first official year.

What are some of your personal goals for this season?

I honestly want to be as big a part of the team as I can possibly be this year. Individually, I'd like to make it to the state tournament.

How big of a deal is to be a starter on the Kiski wrestling team?

It's awesome. It's one of those things that is almost an honor in a way because of the legacy Kiski holds and what the name means.

Do you remember your first varsity win?

No. It would have probably been at the Eastern Area tourney my freshman year. I (wrestled at) 113 pounds.

Who has been your toughest opponent during your high school career?

Freshman year, I wrestled Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) and that was an interesting match. He was the toughest opponent I've ever had. (My) rival would be Blaze Kansco of Canon-McMillan. I was beaten by decision twice (by him).

How do you get focused before a match?

I listen to a little bit of music, sometimes on the bench. I don't really jump around and get real hyped. I just get a real good stretch in.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Green, the green apple (flavor).

What three words best describe you?

Passionate. Determined. Athletic.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Pedro Alvarez, Frank Sinatra, and my grandparents. I've had three that passed and I'd do anything to have dinner with all four.

Do you have a wrestling idol?

Chuck Tursky.

What is your favorite Christmas gift this year?

I got two trips to Boston and Baltimore to go and see the Pittsburgh Pirates play next season.

Do you have any New Year's resolutions?

No. I never do that.

What is your favorite subject in school?

History.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Crazy dipper day.

What do you eat the day of a meet?

Not a lot. I got in the groove my freshman year, and I don't really eat the day of a meet. I'll eat a Pop-Tart the day of.

What is something interesting about you that is nonsports related?

Traveling. I've been to 28 different states and have seen a lot of things.

Anna Solomon

School: Deer Lakes

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Solomon is one of two sophomores to start for a young Deer Lakes team. Through five games, the 5-foot-3 point guard is averaging 11.6 points for the Lancers (1-4, 1-1). Solomon scored 19 points in Deer Lakes' 44-38 win over Section 1-AAAA rival Knoch for the Lancers' first win of the season. She scored 18 in Deer Lakes' 69-33 loss to Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and added 11 against Avonworth.

How long have you been playing basketball?

Since I was in kindergarten or first grade.

What are some of your personal goals for this season?

Just to keep improving and staying positive is one of the things that I need to work on.

Where do the Lancers need to improve the most to make a postseason run?

I think we really need to just stay positive and go into every game thinking we can win.

Despite Deer Lakes' nonsection record (0-3), how do you think the team will fare in section play?

I think we'll do great. Obviously, North Catholic will be tough to beat, and I think we have a great shot at every other section team. I think we'll do well and make it to playoffs.

On a daily basis, how many shots do you take in practice?

A ton. We do a lot of shooting drills. That's basically half our practice.

What did you learn from Coach Dave Petruska's mother, Dana, when she coached you in middle school?

I learned a lot from her. I struggled a lot in middle school with my temper, being positive and she worked with me on that. And for that, I'm thankful.

What are the team's goals this season?

Our biggest goal is to stick together and look toward the future. We are a young team, and we're looking toward a few years from now (with our sophomores).

What's the best part of your game?

I have a lot of confidence in my ball-handling and my ability to see the whole court. When my shooting is on, it's on.

What part of your game needs the most improvement?

I would say that my defense still needs a little work.

Does this year's team have a motto?

Our motto is “One Beat, One Sound.”

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Definitely yellow.

What three words best describe you?

Competitive. Determined. Stubborn.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

LeBron James, Hillary Clinton and Ellen DeGeneres.

What is your favorite basketball team?

Cleveland Cavaliers.

What is your basketball movie?

“Coach Carter.”

What is your favorite Christmas gift this year?

My laptop.

Do you have any New Year's resolution?

Maybe cut out pop.

What is your favorite subject in school?

I like chemistry.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Bosco sticks, they're breaded cheese.

What is something interesting about you that is nonsports related?

I love to read for fun.

How many books do you read in a month?

Like three or four if I'm going fast.

What was the last book you read?

Right now, I'm reading one for the English Festival (at school) and it's called the “The Night Gardener.”

— William Whalen