A-K Valley high school roundup: Riverview's Sero hits milestone in OT win

Nico Sero made history early in the second half before helping Riverview preserve a victory late.

Sero became the third Raiders player to reach the 1,000-point plateau, scoring 23 points in a 55-53 overtime victory over Trinity Christian in Riverview's holiday tournament Tuesday.

With 1,015 career points, Sero joins Ben Erdeljac (1,317) and Corey Bickert (1,008) as Riverview players in the 1,000-point club. He reached the mark on the opening play of the second half and shot 4 of 4 from the line in the final minute of overtime. Ben Blacksmith added 14 for Riverview (2-5).

Apollo-Ridge 64, Harvest Baptist 39 — Kyle Fitzroy drained four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 28 points, and the Vikings (1-6) led from the opening tip in a first-round win in the Apollo Trust Company Christmas tournament.

Deer Lakes 69, Perry 53 — Matt Kadlick had a game-high 17 points to lead a trio of Lancers in double figures in a win over Perry (0-7) in the Deer Lakes tournament. Jake Spirnock scored 13 points and Noah Darsie had 11.

Saltsburg 56, Leechburg 48 — Leechburg let a 29-25 first-half lead slip away in the opening game of the Apollo Trust Company Christmas tournament. J.B. Burtick led Leechburg (3-4) with 15 points, and Christian Hack added 14.

Hampton 75, Kiski Area 51 — Jon Bracy had 17 points and Kyle Harris scored 12, but Kiski Area (4-3) fell to host Class 5A No. 4 Hampton (6-2).

New Castle 79, Valley 38 — The Vikings kept it close in the first half but couldn't get going in the second half, falling to Class 4A No. 1 New Castle in the New Castle tournament. Dru Stokes and Nijal Rodgers both scored 10 points to lead Valley (2-4).

Girls basketball

St. Joseph 47, Deer Lakes 46 — Lizzy Celko scored on a layup with 9 seconds left to propel tournament host St. Joseph (3-5) to a win over Deer Lakes (1-5). Celko had 18 points, and Alex Jones scored 14. Anna Solomon had 13 for the Lancers.

Saltsburg 52, Leechburg 46 — Mikayla Lovelace scored 22 points and had nine rebounds, but the Blue Devils (3-3) fell at the Apollo Trust Company Holiday tournament. Cam Davies scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for Leechburg.