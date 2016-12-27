Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley high school roundup: Riverview's Sero hits milestone in OT win

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 11:33 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

Nico Sero made history early in the second half before helping Riverview preserve a victory late.

Sero became the third Raiders player to reach the 1,000-point plateau, scoring 23 points in a 55-53 overtime victory over Trinity Christian in Riverview's holiday tournament Tuesday.

With 1,015 career points, Sero joins Ben Erdeljac (1,317) and Corey Bickert (1,008) as Riverview players in the 1,000-point club. He reached the mark on the opening play of the second half and shot 4 of 4 from the line in the final minute of overtime. Ben Blacksmith added 14 for Riverview (2-5).

Apollo-Ridge 64, Harvest Baptist 39 — Kyle Fitzroy drained four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 28 points, and the Vikings (1-6) led from the opening tip in a first-round win in the Apollo Trust Company Christmas tournament.

Deer Lakes 69, Perry 53 — Matt Kadlick had a game-high 17 points to lead a trio of Lancers in double figures in a win over Perry (0-7) in the Deer Lakes tournament. Jake Spirnock scored 13 points and Noah Darsie had 11.

Saltsburg 56, Leechburg 48 — Leechburg let a 29-25 first-half lead slip away in the opening game of the Apollo Trust Company Christmas tournament. J.B. Burtick led Leechburg (3-4) with 15 points, and Christian Hack added 14.

Hampton 75, Kiski Area 51 — Jon Bracy had 17 points and Kyle Harris scored 12, but Kiski Area (4-3) fell to host Class 5A No. 4 Hampton (6-2).

New Castle 79, Valley 38 — The Vikings kept it close in the first half but couldn't get going in the second half, falling to Class 4A No. 1 New Castle in the New Castle tournament. Dru Stokes and Nijal Rodgers both scored 10 points to lead Valley (2-4).

Girls basketball

St. Joseph 47, Deer Lakes 46 — Lizzy Celko scored on a layup with 9 seconds left to propel tournament host St. Joseph (3-5) to a win over Deer Lakes (1-5). Celko had 18 points, and Alex Jones scored 14. Anna Solomon had 13 for the Lancers.

Saltsburg 52, Leechburg 46 — Mikayla Lovelace scored 22 points and had nine rebounds, but the Blue Devils (3-3) fell at the Apollo Trust Company Holiday tournament. Cam Davies scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for Leechburg.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.