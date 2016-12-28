A-K Valley notebook: Murray ready to step in at Riverview

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Yes, Bill Murray gets it a lot — “probably every time I'm introduced to somebody,” he said.

No, Riverview's new baseball coach isn't that Bill Murray. But when you share a name with one of the most famous comic actors in American history, you expect to hear the odd “Caddyshack” or “Groundhog Day” reference.

“It doesn't bother me at all,” Murray said. “I've been beyond that for a lot of years now.”

Murray, a former assistant at Highlands and Leechburg, now hopes to earn his stripes as the replacement for Riverview coaching kingpin Rich Griser, who retired in the fall after 39 seasons, the past 16 with the Raiders.

“I'm excited to take over,” said Murray, 45. “It's always been a program that has a lot of history. Coach Griser built a great program, and I just feel fortunate to be taking over a good program after a legend.”

Griser led Riverview to a 184-122-2 record, including a WPIAL championship game appearance, three semifinals berths and four section titles. Three of his players were drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

Murray said he has “no nerves” about stepping in as Griser's replacement.

“I met Coach Griser, and he's a wonderful man,” Murray said. “I'm excited to take over a program he's developed to be so successful over the years.”

A 1989 Highlands graduate, Murray played baseball for longtime Golden Rams coach Fred Paganelli, then for two years at Butler County Community College for John Stuper — a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher — and for one season at Slippery Rock under Fred Messer, one of the winningest coaches in Division II history.

“I try to take a little from all three of them and use that in my coaching philosophy,” Murray said. “I learned from (Paganelli) to be a teacher of the game. (Stuper) was a motivator; I learned how to motivate my players from him. Coach Messer, obviously, he's a legend in college baseball, and he's probably the best game manager that I ever played under.”

Murray said his baseball philosophies include using speed on the basepaths and building up the middle on defense. With Riverview's small size, he said he hopes to develop as deep a pitching staff as he can.

Riverview finished 7-11 last season, missing the postseason for the first time since 2012. But the Raiders were WPIAL semifinalists as recently as 2014, when the team's current seniors were freshmen.

“Obviously, I want to keep up the success that the school's had,” Murray said. “The biggest thing I want to bring in, and I'm sure every coach has this in their mind, is academics comes first, especially at a small school like this. Student-athlete is said in that order for a reason, so I want to make sure their grades are first.

“On the field, obviously, I want to be successful. Every year going in, I'm going to look to be in the playoffs. I want to continue the tradition but maybe even take it a step further if we can.”

Hello, Neumann

Kiski Area's Drake Neumann wants to get into professional golf in some facet, but he also hopes to play some in college.

Neumann recently decided to attend Coastal Carolina, where he plans to major in professional golf management and attempt to walk on to the Chanticleers' men's golf team.

A golf and soccer player at Kiski Area, Neumann finished second at the Section 8-AAA golf tournament this fall and also led the boys soccer team in goals.

Neumann said he is leaning toward becoming a sales representative for Titleist or a club professional at a golf course.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.