A-K Valley high school roundup: St. Joseph wins tourney title in OT

St. Joseph trailed Serra Catholic by 20 at halftime of the St. Joseph holiday tournament championship game.

That's when tournament Most Valuable Player Jack Farrell turned it on. He scored 18 of his game-high 21 points to spark a rally and lead the Spartans (6-0) to a come-from-behind 89-80 overtime win over Serra Catholic (4-4) on Wednesday.

Serra's Malik Edmundson tied the game at 74 with 9.7 seconds remaining in regulation. St. Joseph went 11 of 13 from the foul line in overtime to secure the win.

St. Joseph's Daniel Fabergas was named to the all-tournament team.

Riverview 56, Sto-Rox 55 — Shamus O'Brien scored 20 points as Riverview held off a fourth-quarter comeback to win its host tournament. Ben Blacksmith scored 18 points, and Nico Sero added 14 for Riverview (3-5).

Freeport 66, Propel Andrew Street 59 — Ben Beale scored 19 points to lead Freeport to victory in the first round of the Freeport tournament. Kevin Lynch and Gavin Skradski scored 17 points for Freeport (4-3).

Leechburg 58, Harvest Baptist 29 — Jonathan Burtick scored 14 points to lead Leechburg to a win in the consolation game of the Apollo-Trust Company Christmas tournament. Christian Hack chipped in 12 points for Leechburg (4-4).

Cheswick Christian Academy 62, Holy Family Academy 47 — Ben Pollock recorded a triple-double with 35 points, 22 rebounds and 11 blocks to lead Cheswick Christian Academy (6-2) to a win in the consolation game of the St. Joseph tournament. Michael Skledar had 10 points and 10 assists, and Christion Campbell scored 11 points.

Baldwin 41, Kiski Area 39 — Jon Bracy and D.J. Franklin each scored 10 points, but the Cavaliers (4-4) fell to Baldwin (6-3) in the consolation game of the Hampton tournament.

Grove City 53, Valley 31 — Valley (2-5) came out cold to start the second half and Grove City (4-3) had three players score in double figures as the Vikings fell to the Eagles in the consolation game of the New Castle tournament.

Saltsburg 78, Apollo-Ridge 36 — Bradley Milko led Apollo-Ridge (1-7) with 10 points, but the Vikings fell in the championship game of the Apollo Trust Company Christmas tournament.

Delaware Valley Charter 73, Burrell 29 — The Bucs' Logan Bitar scored 11 points as Burrell (1-8) fell to Delaware Valley Charter (2-2) in the first game of the State College tournament.

Girls basketball

Leechburg 72, Kiski Area 70 — Mikayla Lovelace's school-record 43 points helped Leechburg (4-3) edge Kiski Area (4-5) in the consolation game of the Apollo Trust Company Christmas tournament. Cameron Davies sank a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points for the Blue Devils. Kiski had three players score in double figures, led by Hannah Potter's 24 points. Dara Zelonka added 19, and Harley Holloway tallied 11. Lovelace and Potter were named to the all-tournament team.

St. Joseph 52, Brashear 37 — Lizzy Celko had 19 points and Chloe Kurpakus scored 16, connecting on four 3-pointers, to lead tournament host St. Joseph (4-5) to a win in the championship game.

Deer Lakes 39, Lincoln Park 25 — Deer Lakes (2-5) turned in a complete team effort as six Lancers drained 3-pointers to get past Lincoln Park (2-5) in the consolation game of the St. Joseph tournament.

State College 51, Burrell 44 —Brooke Smith scored 20 points and Eliza Oswalt added 15, but Burrell (1-7) fell in the State College tournament.

East Allegheny 63, Riverview 26 — Ariel Rafferty scored 10 points to lead the Raiders (3-4) in the first round of the East Allegheny tournament.

Chartiers-Houston 50, Freeport 28 — Maddie Clark scored eight points for the Yellowjackets (5-3) in first round of the Riverside LGKG Classic.

Wrestling

Valley heavyweight Dave Schuffert scored two pinfall victories Wednesday to advance to the semifinals at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic. He will face top seed Hunter Gill from Hollidaysburg in the semifinals, which begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.