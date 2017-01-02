Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Norwin boys bowlers have early success

Cody Scott | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

The Norwin boys bowling team is off to a strong start to the season with a 2-1 record, with their lone loss coming against Hempfield.

The Knights boast five of the top seven and six of the top 11 averages in the Southeast Division, led by division leading Noah Turek.

Coach Ed Lundy said this season's team is much younger than last year's squad, but looks at it as a positive.

“They are very poised, not afraid of the competition, and willing to learn,” he said.

The proof is in the averages.

Three of the top six averages on the team belong to freshmen — C.J. Turek (201.78) is third in the division, Michael Fekete (191.67) is seventh and Ethan Decker (188.75) is 11th. They also have sophomore Zachary Marzec (196) in fifth and junior Steven Furin (191.78) in sixth.

Guiding the young lineup is senior Noah Turek, who leads the Southeast with a 207.22 average, including a 242 high game and 644 high series.

“Noah is not only leading the team statistically, but just as importantly, he is a vocal leader, as well,” Lundy said.

The depth of the team has been its strength so far early in the season.

Noah Turek had high praise for his teammates for their performance early on.

“The chemistry is there, and we all work together,” he said.

There is also some friendly competition within the team, especially between himself and younger brother, C.J.

“We've been competing against each other our whole lives; it helps bring out the best in us,” Noah said.

In his senior season, Noah has set a goal to finish the season atop the section.

Both Lundy and Noah also are looking forward to the rematch against Hempfield, which will take place in mid January.

With the group he has, Lundy has high expectations for the team the rest of the season.

“The goal is to battle for a section title,” Lundy said. “And I expect to have five, if not six, represent Norwin at singles regionals.”

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.

