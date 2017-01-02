Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Baldwin's Gilbert looks forward to playing at W&J

Ray Fisher | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Lauren Gilbert recently eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in career scoring in the Baldwin girls basketball program.

Gilbert, a 5-foot-5 senior guard and fourth-year varsity starter, plans to continue her hoops career at Washington & Jefferson College.

“W&J didn't even come to mind until late in the year,” Gilbert said. “My mother emailed the women's head coach, and she responded quite quickly. And the head coach, coach (Jina) DeRubbo said she would love to have me on campus. So I was very excited to hear about that.

“The assistant coach, coach Maeve (Gallagher), was the one who took me around the campus. And I instantly knew that I would like her because she reminded me of my high school coach, Nikki Presto, who happens to know Maeve really well. Then I met the head coach and talked to her in her office for awhile. I talked to many basketball coaches before, but that was actually the first time I felt like I was really wanted at a college, and that basically made up my decision. So I came home that day very confident and excited that I was going to go there. I didn't tell my mom right then, but once I knew I left (the W&J campus), I knew that was the school for me.”

Presto, Baldwin's second-year floor boss, knows a thing or two about backcourt prowess. She was a standout point guard at both Thomas Jefferson and Slippery Rock.

“Lauren Gilbert's impact on the Baldwin girls' basketball program in the past four years can't be summarized in a phrase or two,” Presto said. “She consistently brings effort, intensity and a positive attitude to the gym. That's year-round, not just on game day, when people are watching. Her teammates feed off of her energy and passion for the game.

“It's easy to coach a player like Lauren because she is naturally gifted, but she works on her craft to better herself. She has improved statistically — and matured as a point guard — since she contributed to this program as a freshman. She sets a great example for her younger teammates with her play and intensity. I have no doubt in my mind that she will be a winner at Washington & Jefferson, on and off the floor.”

Gilbert, who also considered attending St. Vincent, plans to major in pharmacy.

She will join to other Baldwin graduates who are continuing their basketball careers at W&J.

Alex Richards and Sven Zepic both are freshman guards on the men's team.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

