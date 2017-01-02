Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Alle-Kiski Valley roundup: Highlands' Jonczak notches 1,000th point

Staff Reports | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Burrell’s Tyler Stewart runs the puck past Carrick’s Isaac Eubanks Jr. during the hockey game at Pittsburgh Ice Arena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

The Alle-Kiski Valley's 1,000-point club added another member Monday.

Ashlyn Jonczak scored 23 points, eclipsing the milestone, to lead Highlands to a 68-27 victory over Valley in a Section 1-4A contest. Jonczak, who needed 15 points to break 1,000, reached the mark on a layup in the second quarter. She added nine rebounds.

Nicole Boda added 18 points for Highlands (3-7, 1-2), which won its second consecutive game. Nia Thomas scored 12 points.

Samantha Chambers led Valley (1-5, 0-2) with 12 points.

Riverview 54, Ellis School 40 — The Raiders built a 10-point halftime lead and held on to get their first Section 2-AA victory of the season and coach Keith Stitt his 100th career win.

McKenzie Smail led Riverview (4-5, 1-2) with a game-high 20 points, and Alyssa Cappa added 13. Lemlem Gamble scored 12 for Ellis School (1-8, 0-3).

Leechburg 80, Northgate 46 — Mikayla Lovelace's 35 points and 10 rebounds paced Leechburg to a Section 2-AA victory over Northgate.

Brittany Robilio added 16 points in a balanced attack for the Blue Devils (5-3, 3-0), who also got 15 points from Makenzie Fello and 12 points and eight rebounds from Cam Davies. Daesha Knight had nine rebounds.

Niko Scott led Northgate (5-3, 1-2) with 13 points.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 64, Freeport 42 — The Yellowjackets struggled at the start of each half, falling to No. 1 North Catholic for their first Section 1-4A loss of the season.

Sidney Shemanski scored a team-high 18 points and added eight rebounds, and Madeline Clark contributed 13 points for Freeport (5-5, 2-1).

Sam Breen scored a game-high 26 and Tess Myers 14 for North Catholic (8-1, 3-0), which outscored Freeport, 24-4, in the first quarter and 16-4 in the third.

Hockey

Carrick 4, Burrell 2 — Three second-period goals sent Burrell to its first loss of the season in a PIHL Division II game. Tyler Wolf's short-handed goal 10 minutes, 41 seconds into the second period gave Carrick (9-5) the lead for good, snapping a 1-1 tie.

Gage Charlton scored twice for Burrell (9-1-2), with Tyler Stewart assisting on each tally. Dylan Zelonka added an assist. Andrew Burkett made 14 saves.

Wolf finished with a goal and an assist for Carrick, and Gavin Mckain, Jacob Wakulsky and Darren Wrzesinski also scored. Peter Kopko made 31 saves.

