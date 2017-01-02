Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Baldwin's Reid named to Hampton all-tournament team

Ray Fisher | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Did you know that:

• Baldwin's Anthony Reid was named to the all-tournament team last week at the Hampton holiday classic?

Reid, a 6-foot-3 guard/forward, accounted for 20 points for Baldwin in a 41-39 consolation-round win over Kiski Area.

The Highlanders opened the tournament with an 87-74 loss to North Hills despite junior guard Nick Fiumara's 34-point outburst.

“I think we played hard and learned something about ourselves these past two games,” Baldwin coach Joe Urmann said. “We're finding ways to win lately, and it's not always pretty. We need to get healthy and get ready for the grind that is section play.”

The Highlanders (6-3, 1-0) returned to section action Tuesday at Peters Township, and play Friday at home against Upper St. Clair.

• Baldwin senior Cameron Allgeier has competed in wrestling for four years under four different head coaches?

Allgeier competed as a freshman at Obama Academy, then transferred to Baldwin for his sophomore year.

His head coaches have been Bienvenidos Roa, Mike Bilbie, Rudy Nesbitt and, this season, Brian Newman.

“I really love this sport,” Allgeier said. “It (hasn't been) an easy time wrestling. I've had a new coach each one of my high school seasons, so adjusting to new systems was always tough for me.

“Now, I just hope to place at states and continue being involved in the sport whether its through continuing to coach youth, or even something else.”

• Brentwood hoopster DeAngelo Brisco was selected to the all-tournament team at last week's Riverview boys holiday classic?

Brisco, a 6-foot junior guard/forward, scored 32 points in two games, including 21 in a 59-50 loss to Sto-Rox in the first round.

Brentwood (1-7) defeated Trinity Christian, 80-44, in the consolation game.

• Two local girls have been lauded as all-state selections by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association?

Baldwin's Maddi Sgattoni, a 5-foot-11 senior outside hitter, was honored in Class 4A.

Thomas Jefferson's Morgan Yurkovich, a 5-9 junior setter, was honored in 3A.

• Three Thomas Jefferson graduates are members of the Carlow University men's basketball program?

Charlie Scharbo is a 6-4 junior forward; Zach Talley is a 5-11 junior guard; Cameron Sarber is a 6-3 sophomore guard.

Scharbo is majoring in business management/human resources. Talley is majoring in respiratory care, while Sarber is a management major.

Scharbo was named 2013-14 Daily News Boys' Basketball Player of the Year?

• Coach Dom DeCicco and the Thomas Jefferson boys' basketball team have advanced to the WPIAL playoffs in nine of the past 11 seasons?

• MetroUSA Basketball will be holding tryouts for students in grades 5 through 11?

For dates, times and locations, go to Metroaau.com.

