A-K Valley high school roundup: Burrell boys snap 10-game losing streak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Burrell is hoping a strong second half can push it to the playoffs after a difficult start to the season, and the Bucs began their climb Friday night.

Behind a strong defensive effort and a balanced scoring attack led by sophomore Logan Bitar's game-high 14 points, Burrell snapped its 10-game losing streak with a 56-22 victory over host South Allegheny (5-6, 0-2) in a Section 3-AAA boys basketball game.

Ryan Bargerstock scored 13 points, and Nick Kotecki added 12 for Burrell (2-10, 1-1), which outscored South Allegheny, 35-9, in the second half.

Valley 62, Mt. Pleasant 46 — Alex Ward led a trio of Valley scorers in double figures with 15 points in a Section 1-4A victory.

Nyjewel Carter had 14 points, connecting on four 3-pointers for Valley (5-5, 2-2), which remained in a tie for third place in the section.

Deonte Ross added 11 points.

Keith Kalp and Jason Beranek had 16 points apiece for Mt. Pleasant (1-8, 1-2).

Freeport 74, Yough 32 — Freeport trailed by one after the first quarter but outscored Yough, 60-17, over the final three to cruise to a Section 1-4A win.

An 11-0 run gave Yough (1-10, 0-3) the early advantage, but the Yellowjackets took control by outscoring the Cougars, 24-6, in the second.

Ben Beale scored a game-high 24 points for the Yellowjackets (5-5, 1-1), Evan Schaffhauser had 15 points, and Kevin Lynch scored 12.

Deer Lakes 66, Derry 39 — Jake Spirnock and Noah Darsie set the pace, each scoring 12 points, as Deer Lakes (5-5, 2-2) topped Derry in Section 1-4A action.

Jake Kelly also scored 10 points for the Lancers, who raced to a 37-14 halftime lead to snap a two-game losing streak.

Conner Watt led Derry (4-5, 2-1) with 11 points.

Propel Andrew Street 58, St. Joseph 57— Propel Andrew Street (3-7, 2-0) hit a winning shot at the buzzer in a Section 3-A victory.

No. 5 St. Joseph (6-2, 0-2) led by five entering the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on, dropping its second consecutive game. Daniel Fábregas led the Spartans with 19 points. Grant Bendis and Vincenzo Schiano diCola scored 14 points apiece. Dareius Davis scored 18 to lead Propel.

Greensburg Central Catholic 79, Riverview 37 — Nico Sero finished with a game-high 24 points, but Riverview (3-7, 0-3) dropped a Section 1-AA contest to No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic.

Five players scored in double digits for GCC (10-0, 4-0), led by Neal McDermott with 17.

Shady Side Academy 76, Apollo-Ridge 29 — Apollo-Ridge (1-9, 0-2) was held to single-digit point totals in three of the four quarters in a Section 3-AAA loss. Kyle Fitzroy had seven points for the Vikings.

Etai Groff led Shady Side Academy (9-3, 2-0) with 27 points.

Girls basketball

Winchester Thurston 72, Riverview 21 — Gia Thorpe scored 22 points, and Ayanna Townson added 21, leading Class A No. 1 Winchester Thurston (6-0) to a nonsection victory over Riverview (4-7).

The Raiders dropped their second game in as many nights.