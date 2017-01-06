Despite slow start, NA gymnasts hoping to compete for WPIAL championship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Allegheny gymnastics team looks ahead to another successful season despite a rocky start.

The Tigers suffered narrow losses to Hampton and Pine-Richland in a season-opening tri-meet last month. Hampton is two-time defending WPIAL champion.

Tigers sophomore Alicia Hinnebusch, the 2016 WPIAL all-around champion in the advanced division, was injured and did not compete.

The Tigers were at Baldwin on Jan. 6 with Thomas Jefferson, Hampton and Burrell. They return to action Jan. 30 at Central Valley with West Allegheny, Hampton and Burrell.

They have home meets Feb. 2 and 8 before the WPIAL finals Feb. 18.

The Tigers placed third at the 2016 WPIAL championship and second in 2014 and ‘15.

Tigers coach Nicole Bova expects her team to improve. In the season opener, she said there were quite a few falls and shaky moments.

“We have the talent to win (the WPIAL title),” she said. “(We have to) make sure girls hit on all four levels.”

Senior Taylor Bertini said the Tigers need to stick together.

Junior Annie Hayward led the squad with an all-around score of 35.85 against Hampton and Pine-Richland. She was first for the Tigers in the beam (9.45) and floor (9.4) events.

She tied for the team lead on bars with sophomore Addison Restelli (8.7).

Restelli was second best in all-around competition with a tally of 35.45.

Other top scorers were Bertini (33.1), freshman Kelsey O'Neill (32.9) and sophomore Logan Falk (32.1).

O'Neill headed the team in vault (9.3).

Also competing were junior Tarin Wilks, freshman Ella DeMarco, freshman Bella Mianzo and senior Maddie Mianzo.

The Tigers have claimed 18 WPIAL championships since 1984, more than any other team.

They won back-to-back crowns in 2010 and ‘11.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.