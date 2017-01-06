Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Despite slow start, NA gymnasts hoping to compete for WPIAL championship

Karen Kadilak | Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
The North Allegheny gymnastics team includes, from top left, Kelsey O'Neill, Ella DeMarco, Addison Restielli, Anna Haywood, Tarin Wilks, Logan Falk, Alicia Hinnebusch, Bella Mianzo, Danielle Romanowski (team manager), Maddie Mianzo, Taylor Bertini and Becca Boyd (team manager).
Submitted
North Allegheny gymnast Kelsey O'Neill competes at an early-season meet in December 2016.
Submitted
North Allegheny gymnast Taylor Bertini competes at an early-season meet in December 2016.
Submitted
North Allegheny gymnast Logan Falk competes at an early-season meet in December 2016.
Submitted
North Allegheny gymnast Addison Restielli competes at an early-season meet in December 2016.

Updated 6 hours ago

The North Allegheny gymnastics team looks ahead to another successful season despite a rocky start.

The Tigers suffered narrow losses to Hampton and Pine-Richland in a season-opening tri-meet last month. Hampton is two-time defending WPIAL champion.

Tigers sophomore Alicia Hinnebusch, the 2016 WPIAL all-around champion in the advanced division, was injured and did not compete.

The Tigers were at Baldwin on Jan. 6 with Thomas Jefferson, Hampton and Burrell. They return to action Jan. 30 at Central Valley with West Allegheny, Hampton and Burrell.

They have home meets Feb. 2 and 8 before the WPIAL finals Feb. 18.

The Tigers placed third at the 2016 WPIAL championship and second in 2014 and ‘15.

Tigers coach Nicole Bova expects her team to improve. In the season opener, she said there were quite a few falls and shaky moments.

“We have the talent to win (the WPIAL title),” she said. “(We have to) make sure girls hit on all four levels.”

Senior Taylor Bertini said the Tigers need to stick together.

Junior Annie Hayward led the squad with an all-around score of 35.85 against Hampton and Pine-Richland. She was first for the Tigers in the beam (9.45) and floor (9.4) events.

She tied for the team lead on bars with sophomore Addison Restelli (8.7).

Restelli was second best in all-around competition with a tally of 35.45.

Other top scorers were Bertini (33.1), freshman Kelsey O'Neill (32.9) and sophomore Logan Falk (32.1).

O'Neill headed the team in vault (9.3).

Also competing were junior Tarin Wilks, freshman Ella DeMarco, freshman Bella Mianzo and senior Maddie Mianzo.

The Tigers have claimed 18 WPIAL championships since 1984, more than any other team.

They won back-to-back crowns in 2010 and ‘11.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.