Wells, Farrell impact players at Brentwood, TJ

Did you know that?

• Tanner Wells scored the biggest basket of his varsity career recently to lift the Brentwood boys basketball team to a thrilling 49-48 section win at home against Freedom?

Wells, a burly 6-foot-3 junior forward, powered his way to the hoop and tapped in a shot at the buzzer to win it for the Spartans.

“On the clear-out play, we always have two kids near the basket. (Wells) caught it and put it right back up,” Brentwood coach Dan Thayer said. “It was a real smart play; it was nice to see him get it right at the buzzer when it counted the most.

“It was a good win for us. We needed a break like that. We've had a lot of struggles. We're so inconsistent; our execution has been so inconsistent. It was nice to get a win like that.”

C.J. Ziegler, a freshman guard, led Brentwood with a game- and career-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Ziegler coolly sank two free throws with 10 seconds remaining in the game to close Brentwood's deficit to one point.

• Senior guard Justin Farrell leads the Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team in scoring, and is one of the team leaders in rebounding?

“I'd have to say that I like scoring more, but a lot of my points come from rebounds so I guess they go hand in hand,” Farrell said.

• Seton-La Salle graduate Angela Heintz had a triple-double to lead the Mercyhurst University women's basketball team to a recent 79-54 win over visiting Slippery Rock?

Heintz, a 5-10 senior guard, finished with 20 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference contest.

Teammate Natalie Piaggesi, also a Seton-La Salle graduate, added a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-1 senior forward hit on 9 of 12 shots for the Lakers.

Both Heintz and Piaggesi were lauded as a PSAC West Division “player of the week” earlier this season?

Heintz was honored twice and Piaggesi once.

• Baldwin's Amir Muhammad placed third at 113 pounds at the Steve DeAugustino holiday wrestling classic at West Mifflin?

Gehrig Hutchinson also finished fourth at 170, while Cameron Allgeier secured sixth at 132.

• Two local products — Arnes Bajgora (Baldwin) and Ryan Norkus (Seton-La Salle) — are teammates on the La Roche College men's basketball team?

Bajgora is a 6-7 junior forward, while Norkus is a 6-3 sophomore forward.

Bajgora was named AMCC “newcomer of the year” as a freshman, and was a second-team all-conference selection as a sophomore.

• Bode Marlow, a fourth-grade student at Jefferson Elementary School, represented Team PA at the NUWAY National Duals held recently in Fort Wayne, Ind.?

Marlow, 10, wrestled in the 70-pound weight class in the 10-and-under age division.

• The Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team went 1-1 in its first two section games?

The Jaguars lost to Gateway, 50-40, and defeated Woodland Hills, 56-34. TJ won five games in a row prior to the loss at Gateway.

• Baldwin was ranked third in the PIHL Class A Division last week in the MSA Sports Network “Frozen Fab Five” rankings?

Franklin Regional and Indiana were first and second, followed by the Highlanders in third place with 7-3-1 record.

• Three local products — Alexis Yanief (TJ), Caroline Willig (TJ) and Delaney Daly (Seton-La Salle) — are teammates on the Carlow University women's basketball team?

Yanief is a 5-7 junior guard, Millersville University transfer and biology major. She was named to the all-tournament team at the Penn State Beaver tip-off tournament.

Willig, a nursing major, and Daly, a criminal justice major, are freshman guards.

• Both the Baldwin and Thomas Jefferson cheerleading squads qualified for the PIAA competitive spirit championships to be held Jan. 20-21 in Hershey?

• The Brentwood girls basketball team's first nine wins this season were attained by an average score of 55-29?

• MetroUSA Basketball will be holding tryouts Jan. 22 and Jan. 29 for girls in grades 5 through 8?

Both tryouts are fee, and will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Cool Springs in Bethel Park.

For more information, go to Metroaau.com.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.