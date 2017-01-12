Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley high school roundup: Jonczak leads Highlands to victory

Staff Reports | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 11:03 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

A tight battle is shaping up for the final two girls basketball playoff berths in Section 1-4A and Highlands earned a victory to keep pace Thursday night.

Ashlyn Jonczak scored a game-high 19 points, helping lead the Golden Rams to a 56-47 win over Knoch.

Highlands, Knoch, Burrell and Deer Lakes are all tied for third in the section with a 2-3 record.

The Golden Rams outscored Knoch, 16-10, in the fourth quarter. Nicole Boda and Nia Thomas finished with 16 points apiece for the Golden Rams (5-10).

Carly Burdett led the Knights (4-8) with 12 points.

Riverview 52, Northgate 26 — Ariel Rafferty had a game-high 14 points to help Riverview (5-8, 2-4) secure a Section 2-AA win at Northgate (5-6, 1-5). Mackenzie Lauff added 10 points for the Raiders, who halted a three-game losing streak.

Deer Lakes 59, Valley 15 — Anna Solomon netted 16 points, including three 3-pointers, to help Deer Lakes earn a Section 1-4A win. Abby Buechel also scored 16 points for the Lancers (3-8, 2-3). Valley (1-9, 0-5) was led by Auveonna Perkins' five points.

St. Joseph 69, Imani Christian 45 — Chloe Kurpakus and Lizzy Celko both scored 23 points as St. Joseph picked up a Section 3-A win over Imani Christian (4-6, 1-2). Alex Jones also scored 16 points for the Spartans (7-6, 2-1).

Bishop Canevin 52, Apollo-Ridge 21 — Megan Ost led Apollo-Ridge with 16 points, but the Vikings (8-5, 2-4) dropped a Section 3-AAA contest to No. 1 Bishop Canevin (8-4, 5-0).

Leechburg 73, Springdale 22 — Mikayla Lovelace had 22 points and five assists as Leechburg cruised to a Section 2-AA victory. Brittany Robilio also scored 20 for the Blue Devils (7-5, 4-2), and Cameron Davies added 19. The Dynamos (0-8, 0-6) were led by Becca Selzer's 10 points.

Hampton 72, Kiski Area 27 — The Cavaliers (4-9, 0-5) trailed Class 5A No. 1 Hampton (11-0, 5-0) by 13 at halftime, but were held to seven points in the second half in a Section 4 loss. Dara Zelonka had 11 points for Kiski Area.

Hockey

Central Valley 8, Burrell 7 — Burrell (9-2-2) scored four power play goals, including two from Dylan Zelonka, but fell for the second straight time in PIHL Division II play. Tyler Stewart also had two goals for Burrell, and Bryce Schueler had three assists. Nickolas Mulford recorded a hat trick for Central Valley (7-6-1).

