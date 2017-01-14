Alle-Kiski roundup: PSNK loses in double OT

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State New Kensington failed to hold an eight-point halftime lead and lost to Penn State Hazleton, 108-102, in double overtime in a Penn State University Athletic Conference game.

The defeat PSNK's losing streak to four games.

PSNK (4-7, 2-4) led by 11 with 13 minutes, 26 seconds remaining before Penn State Hazleton (6-8, 4-3) mounted its comeback, which was capped when Jacob Solano drained a 3-pointer to tie the score 80-80 and force overtime.

Both teams scored 11 points in the first overtime.

Solano finished with a game-high 37 points to lead Hezleton, and PSNK's Dorian Broadwater had 31. Hazleton shot 24 of 30 from the free-throw line.

Boys basketball

Deer Lakes 50, Carrick 47 — The Lancers (6-6) rallied in the fourth quarter for a nonsection victory over Carrick (3-11). Deer Lakes outscored Carrick, 19-11, in the final quarter. Noah Darsie led all scorers with 15 points for the Lancers, and Alex Nichols added 10.

Cheswick Christian Academy 42, Champion ChristianSchool 15 — Ben Pollock scored a game-high 26 points, all coming in the first half, to lead Cheswick Christian Academy (10-2, 5-0) past Champion Christian School in a Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference game.

Girls basketball

Cheswick Christian Academy41, Westmoreland Christian 16— Daisy Hamilton had her first career double-double (15 points, 12 steals) to lift Cheswick Christian Academy (5-2, 3-1) to a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference win. Bethany Kosor finished with 13 for the Lady Chargers, and Kathleen Swartzwelder added 10 steals, 12 rebounds and nine points.