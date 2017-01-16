Pine-Richland's spirit teams advances to state competition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Pine-Richland competitive cheer team qualified for the PIAA competitive spirit championships with its performance at the WPIAL event.

The Rams finished second in the small group division on Jan. 7 at the WPIAL championships at Hempfield High School and accomplished a season-long goal in the process.

“Our goal for WPIAL's was to finish high enough to qualify for states,” Pine-Richland coach Corey Doyle said.

“We had a really good performance. The girls did the best they could, and they hit on all of our skills that we wanted to show, and those are the things that really mattered most to me.”

With only three seniors and a junior, it initially appeared to be more of a learning year for Doyle's team.

The younger girls, however, learned more quickly than anticipated. Additionally, seniors Hanna Szelong, Abby Franks and Sydney Upright, and junior Lexi Stults stepped up as leaders when they were needed.

“The girls work really hard and always represent the school well. The upperclassmen played a significant role. They're good role models for the other girls, and they set the tone and pace for what's expected of them,” Doyle said.

“The younger girls, they picked things up pretty quickly. We started back in May, and after tryouts the chemistry just started to build throughout the summer.”

Sophomores Makenzie Marburger, Sophia Clegg, Emily Brandt, Ally Czerski, Erica Haas and Holly Stewart, along with freshmen Abby Casario, Sammy Nudi, Morgan Gierl, Colleen Doyle and Jacqueline Gill helped Pine-Richland perform and execute its routine for a second-place finish at WPIALs.

Now, the team moves its focus to the PIAA competitive spirit championships, which begin Friday at Giant Center in Hershey.

“There's going to be 44 teams in the small group division there, but we'd like to make it to the finals. My personal goal for the girls is to finish top-five,” Doyle said.

After the state championships, the Pine-Richland competitive spirit team will compete in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship on Feb. 11-12 at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Fla., before concluding its season.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.