Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Norwin spirit squad off to state championships

Alec Italiano | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's team performs at the WPIAL Competitive Spirit Championship on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Hempfield High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Dari Ketler (left) and Sierra Sonnenberg lead their team into the competition area at the WPIAL Competitive Spirit Championship on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Hempfield High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's team performs at the WPIAL Competitive Spirit Championship on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Hempfield High School.

Updated 17 hours ago

The Norwin competitive cheerleading team is heading to the state championships after its performance at the WPIAL spirit championships Jan. 7 at Hempfield.

The team placed second in the large division, giving judges good reason to send the Knights along after their two-and-a-half-minute routine. Coach Linda Rundy was pleased with her squad's performance — especially after some last-minute adjustments.

“We threw in a new stunt two practices before we went, and it all hit,” Rundy said. “They are doing really well pulling together now as a team, and it is starting to click for them. They were the first team out on the floor this year and performed very well.”

Competitive cheerleading is a relatively new sport in the WPIAL. This was only the fifth season championships were held.

Norwin has competed every season, earning a bid to states every time. Last season, they finished seventh.

Rundy started coaching at Norwin seven years ago, but before that she coached through local gyms in the area. She has known some of the girls on Norwin's squad since they were 5 years old.

“So when they were coming up through the system and I took over (at the high school), the one girl said to me, ‘I've had you all my life,' These ninth graders now are the last of the group I had ... and my daughter does all the choreographic work and has made the routines up these past five years for the team.”

Rundy's daughter, Spencer, is a volunteer coach with the squad. She graduated from Norwin in 2009 and was the captain her senior year. She said this year's team has a chance to increase the difficulty in their routine.

“It is a large team this year and the team is pretty talented, so I got to work with a lot of their different skills,” Spen cer said. “This year, we have a lot of tumbling and big skills that we've never had on this team before. So that was really fun for me to put their routine together and base it around some of the higher-level skills that they have.”

“And they are all super, good dancers, so I was able to up their routine with their dancing skills, as well.”

Rundy and her daughter point to two girls who have come out as natural leaders for the squad this year: Hannah Christman and Victoria Carr, both junior captains.

“They really, really bring this team together,” Linda Rundy said. “And they try and get into a groove and figure out the cast and everything. So as juniors, they really step up.”

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.