Norwin spirit squad off to state championships

The Norwin competitive cheerleading team is heading to the state championships after its performance at the WPIAL spirit championships Jan. 7 at Hempfield.

The team placed second in the large division, giving judges good reason to send the Knights along after their two-and-a-half-minute routine. Coach Linda Rundy was pleased with her squad's performance — especially after some last-minute adjustments.

“We threw in a new stunt two practices before we went, and it all hit,” Rundy said. “They are doing really well pulling together now as a team, and it is starting to click for them. They were the first team out on the floor this year and performed very well.”

Competitive cheerleading is a relatively new sport in the WPIAL. This was only the fifth season championships were held.

Norwin has competed every season, earning a bid to states every time. Last season, they finished seventh.

Rundy started coaching at Norwin seven years ago, but before that she coached through local gyms in the area. She has known some of the girls on Norwin's squad since they were 5 years old.

“So when they were coming up through the system and I took over (at the high school), the one girl said to me, ‘I've had you all my life,' These ninth graders now are the last of the group I had ... and my daughter does all the choreographic work and has made the routines up these past five years for the team.”

Rundy's daughter, Spencer, is a volunteer coach with the squad. She graduated from Norwin in 2009 and was the captain her senior year. She said this year's team has a chance to increase the difficulty in their routine.

“It is a large team this year and the team is pretty talented, so I got to work with a lot of their different skills,” Spen cer said. “This year, we have a lot of tumbling and big skills that we've never had on this team before. So that was really fun for me to put their routine together and base it around some of the higher-level skills that they have.”

“And they are all super, good dancers, so I was able to up their routine with their dancing skills, as well.”

Rundy and her daughter point to two girls who have come out as natural leaders for the squad this year: Hannah Christman and Victoria Carr, both junior captains.

“They really, really bring this team together,” Linda Rundy said. “And they try and get into a groove and figure out the cast and everything. So as juniors, they really step up.”

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.