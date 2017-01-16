Penn-Trafford spirit team headed to states

Penn-Trafford is heading to states for competitive cheerleading for the fourth straight year.

And considering it is only the fourth year of the program — fifth for the sport of competitive cheerleading in the WPIAL overall — that is certainly something to cheer about.

Competitive cheerleading is a fairly new sport for high school girls. Of the 41-member squad at Penn-Trafford, 20 are chosen for the compete squad to practice a two-and-a-half-minute routine before judges in order to make it to the next round. The routines are ranked by degree of difficulty and on execution.

“Now that we are in our fourth year, I feel like we are finally at that point where our routine is pretty much just as difficult as everyone else's,” coach Kristi Carazza said. “We had to ease our way in the first few years, and it's important to note that these girls never knew that this program would amount to something when they started as freshman — they deserve to go straight to finals because they built this program up from nothing.”

Since teams don't compete head-to-head, squads get together for Spirit Competitions. The one Jan. 7 at Hempfield had 30 teams. Penn-Trafford finished sixth out of eight teams in the Medium Division. It performed well enough to earn a bid to the state championships Jan. 20 in Hershey.

“The girls love the competitive part of it,” Carazza said. “They love the competitive edge, the spirit of being able to cheer for their school — and not just cheer for the other teams — but to be able to represent their school in a competition themselves.”

Coach Carazza said having senior leadership on the team with experience from outside gym was crucial in getting the girls up to the same level as other squads throughout the commonwealth.

One of those leaders is senior captain Kenzie McClain, who “knows everything there is to know about competition cheerleading,” according to coach Carazza.

“She really takes the lead and puts forth 100 percent, and since she is a senior and everyone looks up to her, she goes full-out all the time,” said Carazza. “When everyone is upset that we practice on Sunday nights, I'm like, ‘Look at Kenz, she is ready and waiting for all of you to stop talking and do this routine full-out.' ”

McClain is a leader by example and said being able to compete with her classmates for a WPIAL state championship is what makes it such a fun experience.

“It's an indescribable feeling being able to represent Penn-Trafford with my best friends that have been there through even the toughest of practices,” McClain said. “Throughout the years, our progression with stunting and tumbling has been amazing and going into states, we are ready to work harder than ever.”

Competitive cheerleading is a huge time commitment: The girls cheer at school competitions for the other varsity sports as well as practicing for their own competition. Carazza said the trick is to be able to stay focused on both the competitive and school spirit aspects at the same time.

“As we turn our focus to the competition, I don't want the other part of cheerleading to take the backseat,” Carazza said. “I always want our school to be the Number One priority during varsity season.”

