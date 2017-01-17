Franklin Regional spirit completes transitional season

The Franklin Regional competitive cheerleading team may have not finished as high in the standings as it would have liked in this season's WPIAL competitive spirit championships, but in many ways this year marked a season of transition for the program.

With a new coach, a new division to compete in and a new routine, the team had plenty of new information to take in during the course of the season.

Under the watch of coach Olivia Heidenfelder, Franklin Regional moved from the small group division that it competed in for years and placed 14th in the medium group division at the championship event Jan. 7 at Hempfield.

“We decided to take more girls on varsity to compete at that level, just to get more girls on the mat for experience. I think it was definitely a transition for the girls because they were competing in a completely different division, and the requirements for each division are a little different,” the first-year coach said.

“But we also had so many injuries this year. We were planning on competing in the Large Division, but we had so many injuries that we had to bump down to medium.”

One of the biggest challenges in Franklin Regional's switch between competitive divisions was the change it had to make to its routine.

In order to compete in the medium group, each team must have components of running tumbling, stunts and a pyramid in their routine.

“So, there's all of these boxes that you have to tick off for each team, and the difficulty is taken into consideration when they're looking at the scores,” Heidenfelder said.

“You want to give the girls as much difficulty as you can, and our squad has a lot of raw talent so I gave them more difficult skills to work for. Some of it's new, so you have to prepare them and we try to work on that and conditioning as much as possible.”

According to Heidenfelder, her team excels when it comes to the pyramid component of the routine.

When it comes to performing in front of a crowd, and garnering crowd appeal, she said the squad has some room for improvement.

Though Franklin Regional did not finish high enough to qualify for the state competitive cheerleading competition, the team made important strides in adjusting to the new requirements laid out by its coach.

In particular, Heidenfelder credits captains Jordan Sciurba, Rachael Cepika and Nicole Pavasko as well as fellow seniors Taylor Kaye, Lindsay Eisaman, Carrie Canobio, Sammie Thomas, Ngosa Pepala and Camryn Groth for laying a new foundation for the program.

“They played an absolutely huge role. This whole entire season, we tried to incorporate them as much as possible because they're really the ones that have known the traditions that Franklin Regional has had for so long,” she said.

“I didn't go to Franklin Regional as a student, so the girls gave us the ideas and understanding of those traditions and incorporating them into the community.”

The competitive cheer season is over for Franklin Regional. However, the team already has discussed next season and has begun to outline its goals.

“We have goals for next year already,” Heidenfelder said. “We do plan to make it through to states next year. And one goal in the works for us is to attend UCA Nationals in the Spring of next year.”

