Franklin Regional bowling enjoys fast start

Experience and consistency has the Franklin Regional boys bowling team off to a 5-0 start.

This is the first year the Panthers are competing in the East section, moving from the Southeast. They made a statement Jan. 4 in their new section by upsetting Plum, 4-3, away from home.

“The boys have been practicing a lot, which has helped them gain some consistency,” coach Adam Reabe said. “We have some depth on our team. I feel I have seven guys who can bowl varsity on any given night.”

Franklin Regional has seven bowlers in the top 24 in the section. Juniors Kyle Wilkinson, who is fourth with a 199.5 average, and Preston Hill, fifth with a 195.27, lead the team.

“We build off each other,” Wilkinson said. “We are confident in each other's games. When one bowls well, it picks the rest of our games up.”

Assistant coach Gwen Richards also had high praise for the team.

“They work as a team,” Richards said. “You don't see that often at such a young age.”

That teamwork is the main reason Franklin Regional sits atop the East section.

The upset win against Plum ended the Mustangs' 31-match winning streak in section play. They have now competed against every team in their new section and beat them all.

“They are definitely the best that we have played against,” Richards said of Plum. “It's nice to see the boys execute away from home.”

Wilkinson was unaware of the win streak but understood Plum was a dominant team in the section in previous years.

“It builds the team's confidence that we already had,” he said.

Although the team has played well, Reabe knows any team can win on any given night.

“We understand that we control our own destiny in the section,” Reabe said. “But we can't look ahead. We have to take it one match at a time.”

The Panthers have only played one home section game and are glad to have notched so many road wins.

With the successful start, Franklin Regional has some serious expectations this year — Reabe and Wilkinson pointed to a section title as a goal.

“Hopefully we can get all seven guys into singles at the end of the year,” Wilkinson said. “Personally, I would like to get more consistent and push for a top-20 finish.”

Despite the 2-3 start for the girls, Richards has been proud of they way they have competed.

“We only have two girls who are returning from last year,” Richards said. “We just need to learn and grow as a team.”

She also lauded the girls' energy and sense of enjoying the game.

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.