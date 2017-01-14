Co-ops give small-school athletes chance to compete

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Grant Crytzer celebrated last fall when older sister Claire won her second WPIAL volleyball title and earned all-state honors.

Her success sparked his own passion for a sport that has taken him to club tournaments in Columbus, Ohio, and Rochester, N.Y.

“I always wanted to win a WPIAL medal or be section champs,” he said. “Watching her is nice, but I'd rather have it for myself.”

Crytzer faced a problem: Freeport doesn't have a boys volleyball team. The sport is one of the WPIAL's smallest with just 39 teams. But, at the request of Crytzer's family, his school's administration found a solution.

When the boys season starts in March, Crytzer will wear an Armstrong jersey as a Freeport freshman.

The two school districts share a border, so PIAA rules let them form a boys volleyball cooperative sponsorship — an agreement that enables students from one school to play a sport at another.

“When they actually told me that I could play for them, I was ecstatic,” said Crytzer, who already has attended a few open gym sessions. “I couldn't wait to start.”

In all, the WPIAL has a few dozen active co-ops, an option finding favor with smaller districts unable to field a full team on their own. Thirteen new co-ops were created this school year, with one more set for 2017-18.

Most involve only a few students.

“The intent behind it provides opportunities for kids enrolled at small-enrollment schools,” said WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley, who considered the option a positive one.

To form a co-op, the PIAA requires the two districts be contiguous and the smaller school can't have more than 300 students of that gender in grades nine through 11.

At times, a co-op will raise the host team's class size, a reason some schools might decline. For PIAA classification purposes, the host team must add half of the smaller school's male or female enrollment to its total.

The PIAA will deny any co-op requests intended to “improve the quality of a team.”

“I don't think anybody at this point has circumvented the rules in such a way that the merger of two schools would create a competitive advantage,” O'Malley said. “We haven't seen that.”

Among the schools with established co-ops, Jeannette students can run track at Hempfield, an arrangement that guided hurdler Seth Spino onto Pitt's track roster. As a senior last year, Spino and freshman sprinter Malik Gordon competed for the Spartans.

“I'd like to see us have our own team,” Jeannette athletic director Anthony DeNunzio said. “But at least our kids have a place to compete. Hempfield has a great facility and great coaches. It worked out well for Seth.”

Spino finished fourth in the WPIAL in 110-meter hurdles.

“I'd like to see more of our kids take advantage of the situation,” DeNunzio said. “It would help them, and it would also benefit Hempfield.”

It was through a co-op that Pitt defensive back Dane Jackson became a WPIAL football star a few years ago. Jackson attended class and played basketball at Cornell, but the Raiders lacked a football team. He and his classmates played football at Quaker Valley.

The PIAA counts more than 1,000 co-ops across the state. Sometimes, even staunch rivals can work together.

Avonworth and Northgate first formed a co-op in 1989 when the two schools created one swim team. Now, the districts share athletes for golf, wrestling, soccer, swimming and track.

“It gives kids the opportunity; that's the biggest thing and that's why we do it,” said Tim Giel, Avonworth's athletic director and wrestling coach. “Northgate doesn't have a track, we do. We don't have a pool, Northgate does. They don't have a wrestling room, we do.”

Northgate wrestler Ken Azzarello, who was fifth in the WPIAL as junior last year, drives a few miles each afternoon to use that wrestling room. His team competes in gear that lists both Avonworth and Northgate, a dual recognition Azzarello appreciates.

“At a lot of schools who combine, they usually don't put both schools on it,” he said. “They'll just put whoever hosts it.”

When the school's girls track team won the WPIAL 1,600-meter relay title last season, it featured two girls from Avonworth (Hunter and Hayden Robinson) and two from Northgate (Megan and Kayley Wisniewski). Behind that foursome, Avonworth-Northgate finished as PIAA runner-up last season in the overall team standings, so Giel ordered a second trophy so each school had its own.

But their rivalry isn't entirely over. The schools maintain separate teams in a number of sports, including football and basketball.

“It takes a special kid to be competing on one Friday, and then next week be in the wrestling room with the kid,” Giel said. “The last (football) game was always Northgate. Then the next week, I was out there trying to tell these kids to come over and wrestle for us.”

Riverview and Springdale are rival schools on opposite sides of the Allegheny River, but they too share a wrestling room. Wrestlers from Springdale compete for Riverview under a co-op started in 2008. Similarly, Jefferson-Morgan and Carmichaels, rivals in Greene County, also combine for wrestling.

“I'm sure it's stopped a couple (Springdale athletes from joining) because I've heard through the grapevine that kids said, ‘I'm not wearing black and gold,' ” said Riverview coach Joe Murphy, who coaches his alma mater. “But I joke about it all the time with the kids in the room.

“We have something called ‘trade days' where we'll trade clothes or something just for fun to break up the monotony. I'll trade for a Springdale shirt, and I'll wear it around. The kids will say, ‘What are you doing?'”

Paul Schofield contributed. Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter@CHarlan_Trib.