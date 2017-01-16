A-K Valley high school roundup: Freeport girls earn 4th straight win
Updated 6 hours ago
Stepping out of section play did nothing to slow Freeport's momentum.
Jenna Manke posted her second consecutive double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Yellowjackets to a 56-37 victory Monday over Kiski Area in a nonsection game.
Sidney Shemanski added 15 points for Freeport (9-5), which led 54-17 after three quarters in pushing its winning streak to four games.
Harley Holloway led Kiski Area (4-10) with 11 points.
Burrell 57, Valley 9 — Burrell led 25-2 after the first quarter and cruised from there to a Section 1-4A victory over Valley (1-10, 0-6).
Eliza Oswalt had 23 points for the Bucs (3-11, 3-3), Brooke Smith scored 13 points and Kaylen Sharrow scored 11.
St. Joseph 64, Eden Christian Academy 21 — The Spartans held a 42-8 halftime lead and Lizzy Celko scored a game-high 16 points, leading four players in double figures in a win over Section 3-A foe Eden Christian (0-10, 0-4).
Alex Jones scored 15 points, Chloe Kurpakus added 12 and Patti Jo Nickoloff 11 for St. Joseph (8-6, 3-1), which won for the seventh time in nine games.
Brentwood 60, Leechburg 54 — The Blue Devils held a one point lead at halftime but were outscored 38-31 in the second half in a Section 2-2A loss to No. 5 Brentwood.
Mikayla Lovelace and Brittany Robilio both scored a team-high 16 points and Cam Davies added 10 for Leechburg (7-6, 4-3).
Morgan Dryburgh led Brentwood (11-3, 6-1) with 16 points.
Boys basketball
Winchester Thurston 64, Cheswick Christian 44 — Ben Pollock had a game-high 33 points and 14 rebounds, but Cheswick Christian (10-3) fell in a nonsection game.
Malik Potter led Winchester Thurston (5-5) with 21 points and Dorian Epps scored 14.