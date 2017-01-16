A-K Valley high school roundup: Freeport girls earn 4th straight win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stepping out of section play did nothing to slow Freeport's momentum.

Jenna Manke posted her second consecutive double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Yellowjackets to a 56-37 victory Monday over Kiski Area in a nonsection game.

Sidney Shemanski added 15 points for Freeport (9-5), which led 54-17 after three quarters in pushing its winning streak to four games.

Harley Holloway led Kiski Area (4-10) with 11 points.

Burrell 57, Valley 9 — Burrell led 25-2 after the first quarter and cruised from there to a Section 1-4A victory over Valley (1-10, 0-6).

Eliza Oswalt had 23 points for the Bucs (3-11, 3-3), Brooke Smith scored 13 points and Kaylen Sharrow scored 11.

St. Joseph 64, Eden Christian Academy 21 — The Spartans held a 42-8 halftime lead and Lizzy Celko scored a game-high 16 points, leading four players in double figures in a win over Section 3-A foe Eden Christian (0-10, 0-4).

Alex Jones scored 15 points, Chloe Kurpakus added 12 and Patti Jo Nickoloff 11 for St. Joseph (8-6, 3-1), which won for the seventh time in nine games.

Brentwood 60, Leechburg 54 — The Blue Devils held a one point lead at halftime but were outscored 38-31 in the second half in a Section 2-2A loss to No. 5 Brentwood.

Mikayla Lovelace and Brittany Robilio both scored a team-high 16 points and Cam Davies added 10 for Leechburg (7-6, 4-3).

Morgan Dryburgh led Brentwood (11-3, 6-1) with 16 points.

Boys basketball

Winchester Thurston 64, Cheswick Christian 44 — Ben Pollock had a game-high 33 points and 14 rebounds, but Cheswick Christian (10-3) fell in a nonsection game.

Malik Potter led Winchester Thurston (5-5) with 21 points and Dorian Epps scored 14.