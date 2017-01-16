Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley high school roundup: Freeport girls earn 4th straight win

Staff Reports | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 10:45 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Stepping out of section play did nothing to slow Freeport's momentum.

Jenna Manke posted her second consecutive double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Yellowjackets to a 56-37 victory Monday over Kiski Area in a nonsection game.

Sidney Shemanski added 15 points for Freeport (9-5), which led 54-17 after three quarters in pushing its winning streak to four games.

Harley Holloway led Kiski Area (4-10) with 11 points.

Burrell 57, Valley 9 — Burrell led 25-2 after the first quarter and cruised from there to a Section 1-4A victory over Valley (1-10, 0-6).

Eliza Oswalt had 23 points for the Bucs (3-11, 3-3), Brooke Smith scored 13 points and Kaylen Sharrow scored 11.

St. Joseph 64, Eden Christian Academy 21 — The Spartans held a 42-8 halftime lead and Lizzy Celko scored a game-high 16 points, leading four players in double figures in a win over Section 3-A foe Eden Christian (0-10, 0-4).

Alex Jones scored 15 points, Chloe Kurpakus added 12 and Patti Jo Nickoloff 11 for St. Joseph (8-6, 3-1), which won for the seventh time in nine games.

Brentwood 60, Leechburg 54 — The Blue Devils held a one point lead at halftime but were outscored 38-31 in the second half in a Section 2-2A loss to No. 5 Brentwood.

Mikayla Lovelace and Brittany Robilio both scored a team-high 16 points and Cam Davies added 10 for Leechburg (7-6, 4-3).

Morgan Dryburgh led Brentwood (11-3, 6-1) with 16 points.

Boys basketball

Winchester Thurston 64, Cheswick Christian 44 — Ben Pollock had a game-high 33 points and 14 rebounds, but Cheswick Christian (10-3) fell in a nonsection game.

Malik Potter led Winchester Thurston (5-5) with 21 points and Dorian Epps scored 14.

