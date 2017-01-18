Guido: Must-see basketball games for 2nd half

The halfway point of the section season was reached Tuesday night in this brave new world of six classifications.

Four teams from each section will make the WPIAL playoffs, slated to begin the weekend of Feb. 17-18. The WPIAL pairings meeting will be held on Valentine's Day as a tribute to those of us who do not love the six-class setup.

The expanded classes have brought about some great playoff races, however, so here's 10 must-see games for the season's second half:

Boys

• Friday: Freeport at Valley. The Yellowjackets are in second place in Section 1-4A despite heavy graduation losses from last season. Third-place Valley has improved since the two teams first met Dec. 20, even to the point where the early 1980s student-rooting section “Animal House” has been brought back by the student body. I'll bet a crisp 20 that some of the students leaning over the balcony of the Valley gym on Friday had parents who were part of the original “Animal House.”

• Jan. 24: Burrell at East Allegheny. Can a team that lost 10 in a row this season rebound to win a section title? The Bucs are in first place at the break and need to reverse a 14-point loss to the Wildcats earlier, their only Section 3-3A setback.

• Feb. 3: Leechburg at Springdale. The Dynamos have been playing better and defeated the Blue Devils on the road earlier. But Leechburg expects to be in the playoff hunt when it arrives atop Mount Colfax for this encounter.

• Feb. 7: Eden Christian at St. Joseph. Kelly Robinson might be doing the best coaching job of his career, with only one starter over 6-foot. The Spartans will have their work cut out against a school that has seen some recent Class A success.

• Feb. 7: Highlands at Kiski Area. Might the Golden Rams be fighting for their playoff lives? Many considered last year's Class 3A runner-up a shoo-in for the playoffs this year, but some uneven performances have put that notion in jeopardy.

Girls

• Thursday: Highlands at Burrell. The most interesting question here is which team will show up? Will it be the Burrell team that lost by four to Class 5A No. 1 Hampton or the one that defeated the Golden Rams by 13 earlier? Will we see the Highlands team that beat New Castle by 28 earlier this month or the one that endured a 20-0 Deer Lakes surge Monday?

• Jan. 30: Apollo-Ridge at Avonworth. The Vikings have had their moments this season but still are looking in from the outside of the school's A-K Valley-best 27th playoff berth. Avonworth has made the WPIAL playoffs 25 consecutive seasons and defeated the Vikings the first time around, 62-39.

• Feb. 2: Imani Christian at St. Joseph. The Spartans hope to continue their midseason turnaround and get a foothold on second place in Section 1-A. But with only eight section games, St. Joseph has no margin for error.

• Feb. 2: Sto-Rox at Leechburg. The Blue Devils will be coming off a rare, five-game road trip and will be only too happy to see the inside of Lewis Hicks Gym. Leechburg lost by 34 to the Vikings earlier, but need a signature win to be assured of back-to-back playoff berths.

• Feb. 2: Deer Lakes at Freeport. The Groundhog Day smorgasbord continues as the Yellowjackets should be looking for favorable playoff seeding by the time this one rolls around. The Lancers, meanwhile, hope to be still battling for a Class 4A playoff berth.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.