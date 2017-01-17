A-K Valley high school roundup: Springdale boys win 5th straight game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale's hot streak is reaching a level the Dynamos haven't seen in nearly a decade.

Sammy Carey scored a game-high 20 points, leading Springdale to a 48-34 victory over rival Riverview in a Section 1-AA boys basketball game Tuesday night.

Mike Zolnierczyk added 12 points for the Dynamos (8-4, 3-3), who won their fifth consecutive game — their longest streak since 2007-08, when they won seven straight.

Nico Sero led Riverview (3-10, 0-6) with 16 points.

Freeport 71, Deer Lakes 52 — Ben Beale led a trio of Freeport scorers in double figures with 18 points in a Section 1-4A win.

Kevin Lynch scored 17 points for the Yellowjackets (10-5, 5-1), and Isaiah Bauman added 15.

Matt Kadlick had 17 points for Deer Lakes (6-7, 2-4), and Noah Darsie scored 13.

St. Joseph 73, Eden Christian Academy 60 — Grant Bendis set the pace with 22 points as St. Joseph picked up a Section 3-A victory.

Jack Farrell and Daniel Fábregas also scored 15 points for St. Joseph (9-3, 3-2), and Mitchell Kuczynski recorded 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Four players scored in double digits for Eden Christian (5-6, 2-3).

Gateway 56, Highlands 51 — The Golden Rams led by five points with under five minutes remaining in the game, but John Paul Kromka's 12 fourth-quarter free throws gave Gateway a Section 3-5A victory.

Mitch DeZort scored a game-high 22 points for Highlands (7-7, 2-3), and Brayden Thimons added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Courtney Jackson led Gateway (6-6, 5-0) with 17 points, while Kromka finished with 14.

Serra Catholic 85, Leechburg 75 (OT) — Serra Catholic outscored Leechburg, 13-3, in overtime to earn a Section 1-AA victory.

Christian Hack had 26 points to lead the Blue Devils (5-7, 2-4). Cory Nulph scored 18 points and J.B. Burtick added 13.

Khalil Smith led Serra Catholic (5-9, 2-4) with 20 points.

Knoch 57, Valley 49 — Knoch (8-6) outscored Valley, 32-17, in the second half to rally for a nonsection win.

Valley (7-6), which saw its five-game winning streak come to an end, led 32-25 at halftime.

Austin Hannes scored 22 points for Knoch.

Girls basketball

Riverview 64, Springdale 13 — Katelyn Davis and Ariel Rafferty scored 11 points each for Riverview (6-8, 3-4) as the Raiders took care of rival Springdale (0-9, 0-7) in Section 2-AA action.

Cheswick Christian Academy 43, Seeds of the Faith Christian 18 — Kathleen Swartzwelder recorded a triple-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals as Cheswick Christian Academy (6-2, 4-1) won in Southwest Christian Athletic Conference action.

Kelsey Kiger also had eight points for the Chargers.

Winchester Thurston 48, Apollo-Ridge 28 — Apollo-Ridge was tied 11-11 with Class A No. 1 Winchester Thurston after the first quarter but was outscored 16-4 in the second in a nonsection loss.

Megan Ost led Apollo-Ridge (8-6) with 11 points.

Winchester Thurston's Gia Thorpe had 15 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Ayanna Townson also had a double-double for Winchester Thurston (10-0) with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Hockey

Bishop McCort 8, Freeport 0— Greg Smith made 42 saves, but Freeport (5-8) fell to Bishop McCort in a PIHL Class A game. Anthony Formica, Brett Seitz and Cameron Bunn scored two goals apiece for Bishop McCort (9-5).