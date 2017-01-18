Alle-Kiski roundup: St. Joseph girls top Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Valley kept it close early, but St. Joseph finished with three players scoring in double digits as the Spartans produced a 58-24 victory Wednesday in a nonsection girls basketball game.

St. Joseph (9-6) has won seven of its past eight games.

Lizzy Celko led the Spartans with a game-best 18 points, and Chloe Kurpakus added 12 and Anna Swierczewski 11.

Tayah Hill led Valley (1-11) with 11.

St. Joseph led 25-12 at halftime and put the game away with an 18-2 advantage in the third quarter.

Wrestling

Highlands 39, Knoch 34 — Trailing by one point going into the final match, Highlands 160-pounder Richard Fox pinned Knoch's Thomas Peiffer in 34 seconds as the Rams notched their first section 3-AAA win of the season.

Cam Clark earned a 3-1 decision at 152 to pull Highlands within one. The Rams benefited from five Knoch forfeits.

Kiski Area 81, Armstrong 0 — The Cavaliers concluded their Section 1A-AAA slate at 5-0 with a dominant win over Armstrong.

Jared Curcio, Matt Siszka, Noah Levett, Jack Blumer, Joey Blumer, Nick Delp, Brad Nagy, Danny Starr, Tom Starr and Isacc Reid recorded pins. Cam Connor, Logan Pollick and Vinny Romano registered technical falls, and Darren Miller picked up a forfeit.