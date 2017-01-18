Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski roundup: St. Joseph girls top Valley

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 11:10 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Valley kept it close early, but St. Joseph finished with three players scoring in double digits as the Spartans produced a 58-24 victory Wednesday in a nonsection girls basketball game.

St. Joseph (9-6) has won seven of its past eight games.

Lizzy Celko led the Spartans with a game-best 18 points, and Chloe Kurpakus added 12 and Anna Swierczewski 11.

Tayah Hill led Valley (1-11) with 11.

St. Joseph led 25-12 at halftime and put the game away with an 18-2 advantage in the third quarter.

Wrestling

Highlands 39, Knoch 34 — Trailing by one point going into the final match, Highlands 160-pounder Richard Fox pinned Knoch's Thomas Peiffer in 34 seconds as the Rams notched their first section 3-AAA win of the season.

Cam Clark earned a 3-1 decision at 152 to pull Highlands within one. The Rams benefited from five Knoch forfeits.

Kiski Area 81, Armstrong 0 — The Cavaliers concluded their Section 1A-AAA slate at 5-0 with a dominant win over Armstrong.

Jared Curcio, Matt Siszka, Noah Levett, Jack Blumer, Joey Blumer, Nick Delp, Brad Nagy, Danny Starr, Tom Starr and Isacc Reid recorded pins. Cam Connor, Logan Pollick and Vinny Romano registered technical falls, and Darren Miller picked up a forfeit.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.