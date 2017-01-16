Hempfield rifle team takes aim at section title

With just three seniors on this year's Hempfield rifle team, the Spartans roster doesn't feature the type of match experience the traditional WPIAL power has boasted in the past.

With that void of experience also comes a lack of confidence, something coach Tom Miller's team is working through as it looks to defend its WPIAL Section 3 title.

“Those two things alone — experience in a match setting and confidence to be able to achieve their goals,” he said, “that's the biggest thing, and the only way to do that is to put them in more matches and give them the opportunity to perform and try and help them through that.”

“I think we're going in the right direction,” added senior Naomi Blackburn. “There's a lot of talent on our team, it's just we need to get everyone to gain the confidence, and once we do that I believe we'll do pretty well.”

For Miller, the challenge has been getting the underclassmen to gain the confidence to allow them to perform at a high level, a level he sees in practice but hopes to see more of in competitions.

“Confidence is the biggest one; getting nervous in a match is the problem,” he said. “It's not that they don't have the ability; it's a lack of confidence to get it done in a match.”

Led by seniors Tiffany Spisak, Emily O'Neil and Blackburn; juniors Wyatt Thomas and Jordan Miller; and sophomore Emily Thomas, the Spartans are 2-1 in section matches.

While Tom Miller noted the team also features a talented group of underclassmen, the Spartans have been forced to push them along at an accelerated pace.

“The object is to have more upperclassmen that have more match experience in years past,” he said. “I don't have that this year, so we're trying to fast track some of those younger kids to be able to do this.”

Hempfield's lack of experience was evident last week, when, despite coming away with a victory over Penn-Trafford on Thursday, the varsity team failed to shoot a higher score than the Spartans JV team the following day. But for Miller, he is hoping to use the lackluster effort in a win as a motivating factor.

“They had a poor performance on Thursday,” he said. “I think it was a wake-up call for them, which is not always necessarily a bad thing. I don't like poor performances, but you can work from those, use them as a learning curve or a learning experience to help them improve. It gives them some incentive.

“We're taking young kids and trying to put them in positions where they can succeed in a varsity setting.”

For the reigning WPIAL runners-up, the Spartans know they have what it takes to compete alongside top teams like Woodland Hills and Butler, but need to recreate their success from earlier in the year in order to claim their first WPIAL title since 2013.

“We started off the season and we were shooting the scores we needed to, it's just now people are losing what we had,” Blackburn said.

