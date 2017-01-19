Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Freeport girls shut down Valley

Staff Reports | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 10:39 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Freeport boasted the best defense in Class 4A girls basketball before Thursday and did nothing to damage that ranking.

The host Yellowjackets clamped down on Valley for the second time this season, rolling to a 57-12 victory in a Section 1-4A game.

Kim Mixon scored 12 points to lead Freeport (10-5, 6-1), which took a 34-4 halftime lead and won its fifth consecutive game. The Yellowjackets are allowing 34.3 points per game.

DeAisha James scored four points to lead Valley (1-12, 0-7).

Cheswick Christian Academy 38, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 28 — Kathleen Swartzwelder recorded her second consecutive triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 25 rebounds and 10 steals as the Chargers (6-2) picked up a nonsection victory. Alyssa Halme led WPSD with 15 points.

Carlynton 49, Apollo-Ridge 32 — Megan Ost scored 13 points, but the Vikings (8-7, 2-5) fell to No. 5 Carlynton (8-4, 5-1) in a Section 3-AAA game. Diamond Thomas scored a game-high 24 points for Carlynton.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 77, Deer Lakes 20 — Anna Solomon finished with 12 points, but Deer Lakes (4-10, 3-4) dropped a Section 1-4A contest. The Lancers were outscored 23-0 in the second quarter. Class 4A No. 1 North Catholic (13-1, 7-0) had four players in double figures, led by Kylie Huffman's 18 points.

Sto-Rox 57, Springdale 15 — Janaya Hazlip scored a game-high 17 points as Sto-Rox rolled to a Section 2-AA win over Springdale. Jayona Parker added 14 points for Sto-Rox (12-3, 6-2). Becca Selzer scored eight points to lead Springdale (0-10, 0-8).

Boys basketball

Cheswick Christian Academy 72, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 30 — Ben Pollock had a perfect night, shooting 15 for 15 from the field for a total of 31 points, while adding 12 rebounds, as Cheswick Christian picked up a nonsection win. Jimmy Bozzarelli also had 13 points for the Chargers (11-3).

Hockey

Serra Catholic 4, Kiski Area 3 — James Ayres scored a pair of goals, but Kiski Area dropped the PIHL Class A contest. Nicholas Gabrielli also scored for the Cavaliers (10-4). Zachary Zapata led Serra Catholic (7-6-1) with two goals and an assist.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.