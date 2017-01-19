A-K Valley roundup: Freeport girls shut down Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport boasted the best defense in Class 4A girls basketball before Thursday and did nothing to damage that ranking.

The host Yellowjackets clamped down on Valley for the second time this season, rolling to a 57-12 victory in a Section 1-4A game.

Kim Mixon scored 12 points to lead Freeport (10-5, 6-1), which took a 34-4 halftime lead and won its fifth consecutive game. The Yellowjackets are allowing 34.3 points per game.

DeAisha James scored four points to lead Valley (1-12, 0-7).

Cheswick Christian Academy 38, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 28 — Kathleen Swartzwelder recorded her second consecutive triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 25 rebounds and 10 steals as the Chargers (6-2) picked up a nonsection victory. Alyssa Halme led WPSD with 15 points.

Carlynton 49, Apollo-Ridge 32 — Megan Ost scored 13 points, but the Vikings (8-7, 2-5) fell to No. 5 Carlynton (8-4, 5-1) in a Section 3-AAA game. Diamond Thomas scored a game-high 24 points for Carlynton.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 77, Deer Lakes 20 — Anna Solomon finished with 12 points, but Deer Lakes (4-10, 3-4) dropped a Section 1-4A contest. The Lancers were outscored 23-0 in the second quarter. Class 4A No. 1 North Catholic (13-1, 7-0) had four players in double figures, led by Kylie Huffman's 18 points.

Sto-Rox 57, Springdale 15 — Janaya Hazlip scored a game-high 17 points as Sto-Rox rolled to a Section 2-AA win over Springdale. Jayona Parker added 14 points for Sto-Rox (12-3, 6-2). Becca Selzer scored eight points to lead Springdale (0-10, 0-8).

Boys basketball

Cheswick Christian Academy 72, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 30 — Ben Pollock had a perfect night, shooting 15 for 15 from the field for a total of 31 points, while adding 12 rebounds, as Cheswick Christian picked up a nonsection win. Jimmy Bozzarelli also had 13 points for the Chargers (11-3).

Hockey

Serra Catholic 4, Kiski Area 3 — James Ayres scored a pair of goals, but Kiski Area dropped the PIHL Class A contest. Nicholas Gabrielli also scored for the Cavaliers (10-4). Zachary Zapata led Serra Catholic (7-6-1) with two goals and an assist.