Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Herald Spotlight Athlete of the Week: Shady Side Academy's Sarah Hacke

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Shady Side Academy's Sarah Hacke

Updated 4 hours ago

Sarah Hacke, a senior at Shady Side Academy, missed most of last season with an injury.

“Basically, I tore up my ACL pretty good in a game right before Christmas last season,” she said.

This year, she has shown that she is all the way back. Last week, the 5-foot-6 point guard led the Indians in scoring in both of their games, with 18 and 11 points.

She also plays on the soccer and lacrosse teams at SSA. Basketball is her favorite sport, though.

“I've been playing since kindergarten when I could first dribble a basketball.”

She has not chosen a college yet, but she will major in engineering and is considering trying to earn a walk-on spot in basketball.

For her efforts, she is The Herald Spotlight Athlete. Here's a closer look at Sarah:

On average, how many text messages do you send and receive every day?

A couple hundred.

What part of your game would you like to improve?

My shooting.

Who's your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Antonio Brown.

Who's your favorite basketball player?

LeBron James.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Water, chocolate milk and salad.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Play sports, workout and hang out with my friends.

What is your favorite TV show?

I don't watch much TV but I like to watch college basketball.

What would make up your all-time favorite meal?

Caesar salad with grilled chicken.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Anything chocolate.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Carrots.

What song would you sing if you were on “American Idol”?

“All We Know” by The Chain Smokers.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

Either “Mean Girls” or “Rudy.”

If you could trade places with anybody for a day, who would it be?

Alex Morgan.

Who would be your dream date?

Scott Eastwood, Clint's son.

People would be surprised to know that you...

Used to be a competitive swimmer.

— Marty Stewart

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.