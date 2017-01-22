Herald Spotlight Athlete of the Week: Shady Side Academy's Sarah Hacke

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sarah Hacke, a senior at Shady Side Academy, missed most of last season with an injury.

“Basically, I tore up my ACL pretty good in a game right before Christmas last season,” she said.

This year, she has shown that she is all the way back. Last week, the 5-foot-6 point guard led the Indians in scoring in both of their games, with 18 and 11 points.

She also plays on the soccer and lacrosse teams at SSA. Basketball is her favorite sport, though.

“I've been playing since kindergarten when I could first dribble a basketball.”

She has not chosen a college yet, but she will major in engineering and is considering trying to earn a walk-on spot in basketball.

For her efforts, she is The Herald Spotlight Athlete. Here's a closer look at Sarah:

On average, how many text messages do you send and receive every day?

A couple hundred.

What part of your game would you like to improve?

My shooting.

Who's your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Antonio Brown.

Who's your favorite basketball player?

LeBron James.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Water, chocolate milk and salad.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Play sports, workout and hang out with my friends.

What is your favorite TV show?

I don't watch much TV but I like to watch college basketball.

What would make up your all-time favorite meal?

Caesar salad with grilled chicken.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Anything chocolate.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Carrots.

What song would you sing if you were on “American Idol”?

“All We Know” by The Chain Smokers.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

Either “Mean Girls” or “Rudy.”

If you could trade places with anybody for a day, who would it be?

Alex Morgan.

Who would be your dream date?

Scott Eastwood, Clint's son.

People would be surprised to know that you...

Used to be a competitive swimmer.