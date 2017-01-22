Herald roundup: Fox Chapel boys earn wins over Plum, Hempfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Fox Chapel boys basketball team picked up a Section 3-6A win against visiting Plum on Jan. 17, 64-51. The Foxes were led by Carson Cohen with 19 points and Jake Livingston with 15.

The Foxes (14-1, 7-1) traveled to Hempfield on Jan. 20 and held on for a 46-42 win. Livingston scored 14 points.

• In a Section 3-3A game Jan. 17, Shady Side Academy edged Steel Valley, 52-50. Etai Groff scored 26 points for the Indians. In a nonsection matchup Jan. 20, the visiting Indians (11-5, 4-1) led 30-27 heading into the final quarter but lost to Armstrong, 50-48. Groff scored 16 points.

Girls basketball

In a nonsection game Jan. 17, Fox Chapel fell to visiting Gateway, 47-30. The Foxes trailed by 25-15 at the half but were outscored 17-0 in the third quarter. Sarah Sheerer led FC with 11 points.

The Foxes (7-8, 1-5) traveled to Hempfield on Jan. 20 for a Section 2-6A game and fell 41-31. Sheerer scored a dozen to lead Fox Chapel.

• Sarah Hacke scored 18 points to lead Shady Side Academy (3-12, 1-6) to a Section 3-3A road win over Steel Valley on Jan. 17. The Indians led 34-24 going into the fourth quarter and won 51-41.

The Indians couldn't make it two in a row as they fell to Bishop Canevin, 40-29, on Jan. 19. Hacke scored 11 points to lead SSA.

Swimming

In a nonsection meet Jan. 17, the SSA girls beat Burrell, 87-70, and the boys picked up a 67-39 win. Girls winners were the 200 medley relay team of Ashley Azzarello, Meredith Cummings, Heather Grune and Nicole Jani, the 200 free relay team of Azzarello, Heather Grune, Lindsey Grune and Cummings, Jeanne Lauer (100 backstroke, 100 free), Azzarello (100 butterfly), Heather Grune (200 IM), Lindsey Grune (200 free) and Cummings (50 free).

Posting wins on the boys side were the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Forgas, Will Engel, Akshay Amesur and Sevryn Napora, Zac Coughlin (200 IM, 500 free), Sean Kelley (50 free), Forgas (100 free), Engel (100 butterfly) and Nick Lauer (200 free).

Indoor track and field

Fox Chapel had a good showing at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet two weeks ago. Andrew Jeffrey broke the school record in the 60-meter dash and qualified for the TSTCA championships. Sarena Seeger qualified in the 3,000 meters and Caelan Miller qualified in the mile.

The distance medley relay team of Seeger, Miller, Grace Sisson and Brooke Krally qualified as did the 3,200 relay team of Seeger, Margaret Edgecombe, Megan Stafford and Anna Folkerts. The boys 3,200 relay team of Adam Cook, Ian Brown, Sean Doherty and Aiden Yoo also qualified.

Skiing

The first two races of the eight-race PA Cup series USSA Eastern Region were held on Jan. 14-15 at Seven Springs. In the U19 female competition, FC senior Caroline Smith finished second and first during the two-day event.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.