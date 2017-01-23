Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Baldwin boys use 3rd quarter surge to top Bethel Park

Ray Fisher | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Did you know that:

• The Baldwin boys basketball team scored a season-high (for one quarter) 32 points in the third quarter last week at Bethel Park?

Seven players accounted for the offensive explosion — junior guard Nick Fiumara (11 points), senior forward Mike Goga (7), senior guard/forward Thomas Becker (6); and senior guard/forward Anthony Reid, senior guard Carlos Ramirez, junior guard Jake Monroe and junior forward Frank Owusu, who contributed two points apiece.

The Highlanders, who scored 31 points in the first half, defeated the Black Hawks, 75-68, in the section matchup. Reid, Fiumara and Goga finished with 23, 15 and 14 points, respectively.

• Baldwin rolled past South Park, 10-3, last week in a PIHL game?

Senior forward Paul Knerr (4 goals) and sophomore forward Lucas Kirk (2 goals) accounted for five and four points, respectively.

Sophomore Ross Zofcin (2), junior Nick Antonio and sophomore Nathan Hobson also scored goals for the Highlanders, who lost to South Park, 4-1, earlier in the season.

• There are 15 student-athletes listed on the Baldwin boys freshman basketball roster?

The team consists of backcourt players Andy Degenhardt, Nick Dolan, Adam Goldsboro, Mason Hoydick, Andrew Pazo, Zach Remlinger and Justin Schmitt; guard/forward Anthony Morell; and frontcourt players Mark Campana, Bryce Chapla, Remy Davic, Joe Isaiah, Justin Johnson, Zach Pettit and Kirean Schmidt.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2 center, and Campana, a 6-foot center/forward, are the team's tallest players.

Tom Simcho is head coach of the Highlanders' freshman squad.

• Baldwin senior guard/forward Anthony Reid's favorite NBA player is LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers?

“He's a leader and he has a chip on his shoulder every time he's on the court,” Reid said.

Reid's favorite class at Baldwin is senior seminar.

“This is my last year in high school, and it just gets you ready for life,” Reid said.

• Jan Wroblewski is an assistant coach in the Brentwood swimming program?

Jodi Bakowski, Roger Gaughan, Bob Niziol and Emily Niziol are volunteer coaches.

• The Baldwin girls basketball team recently turned in its two best defensive performance of the season?

First, the Highlanders limited Upper St. Clair to 28 points in a section game on the road, snapping a four-game losing streak with a 40-28 win.

Then, the Baldwin girls held Bethel Park to 25 points in a 30-25 section win at home.

• Baldwin's boys basketball coach Joe Urmann is assisted by Mike Voelker and Josh Valentic?

• Baldwin's girls basketball coach Nikki Presto is assisted by Billy Arre and Alex Gensler?

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

