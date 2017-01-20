A-K Valley roundup: Late surge sends Kiski Area boys past Burrell
Kiski Area boys basketball found itself in yet another close game Friday night, and like it has for most of the season, it found a way to win.
Jon Bracy scored eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, hitting two key 3-pointers to help Kiski Area slip past Burrell, 41-37, in a nonsection game.
The Cavaliers (9-5) improved to 8-2 in games decided by single digits.
The score was tied 22-22 entering the fourth quarter.
Kyle Harris had 10 points, six in the fourth.
Max Garda led Burrell (5-11) with a game-high 22 points, and Nick Kotecki scored 11.
Cheswick Christian Academy 57, Trinity Christian 54 — Cheswick Christian Academy's Brandon Gual hit the front end of two foul shots to give the Chargers a 55-54 lead with 10 seconds remaining.
Ben Pollock added a layup in the waning seconds to add insurance points as the Chargers downed Trinity Christian in a nonconference matchup.
The victory gave Chargers' coach Todd Rosio his 350th career win at Cheswick Christian Academy (12-3). The Chargers came out in the second half and erased an 11-point halftime deficit. Pollock turned in another double-double performance, scoring a game-high 35 points to go with 15 rebounds.
Saltsburg 56, St. Joseph 51 — The Spartans led Saltsburg by a point heading to the fourth quarter but were shut out 6-0 in the period in a nonsection loss. Frank Plowman's go-ahead basket with about two minutes remaining lifted Saltsburg (12-0), ranked fourth in PIAA Class A by PennLive.com, to the victory.
Daniel Fábregas scored 17 points to lead St. Joseph (9-4), which held a 35-28 halftime advantage.
Nick Porter had a game-high 22 for Saltsburg.
West Shamokin 62, Apollo-Ridge 55 — The Vikings (2-11) led by two points after three quarters but were outscored 23-14 in the fourth in a nonsection loss. Kyle Fitzroy had 18 points for Apollo-Ridge, Jordan Sowers scored 16, connecting on five 3-pointers, and Duane Brown scored 15. Carson DeWitt led West Shamokin with 18 points.
Greensburg Central Catholic 69, Springdale 38 — Springdale (8-5, 3-4) had a five-game winning streak snapped in a Section 1 loss at Class AA No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0, 7-0). Sammy Carey led the Dynamos with 14 points. Neal McDermott scored 22 to lead the Centurions.
Girls basketball
Trinity Christian 65, Cheswick Christian Academy 44 — Kathleen Swartzwelder recorded a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds in a nonsection loss for Cheswick Christian Academy (7-3). Bethany Kosor added 10 points for the Chargers.