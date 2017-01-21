Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski valley roundup: Burrell wrestling comes away with 1 win at Brookville tourney

Staff Reports | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 10:15 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Burrell wrestling team won one of four matches Saturday at the 21st Annual Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals at Brookville.

In their annual appearance at the tournament, which brings together some of the top Class AA wrestling teams in the state, the Bucs beat Bishop McCort, 48-17, and lost 45-26 to Chestnut Ridge; 60-6 to Reynolds; and 50-15 to defending PIAA champion Brookville.

Dillan Jeffrey won all four of his bouts for WPIAL Class AA No. 2 Burrell (6-5), including one by pin. Freshman Trent Valovchik won three of his four.

In the victory over Bishop McCort, Bryan Gaul, Jeffrey, Mason Slahtovsky and Phil Coutch all recorded pins.

Kiski Area 69, Erie McDowell 6 — Kiski Area recorded eight pins as the WPIAL Class AAA No. 2-ranked Cavaliers rolled past Erie McDowell.

Darren Miller (113 pounds) pinned Mathew Munsch in 48 seconds, and Isaac Reid (285) made quick work of Mathew Kurelowech with a 55-second pin.

Jared Curcio (120), Joey Blumer (145), Nick Delp (152) Logan Pollick (160), Danny Starr (195) and Tom Starr (220) recorded falls for the Cavaliers.

Cam Connor was the lone Cavalier to record a decision with his 5-1 win over Leno Ciotti.

Men's basketball

Penn State York 96, Penn State New Kensington 83 — Dorian Broadwater and Kenny Rouse were held to season scoring lows as PSNK fell to the top team in the Penn State University Athletic Conference at the PSNK Field House.

The loss extends PSNK's losing streak to six games and drops it (4-9, 2-6) to 12th place in the 13-team conference. The top six teams qualify for the PSUAC postseason tournament.

Freshman guard Juwan Willis led PSNK with 19 points, and sophomore guard Antonio Hill added 12. Senior guard Jordan Williams and Broadwater finished with 10 for PSNK. Trent Thomas led Penn State York (11-5, 9-0) with 17 points.

Rebounding continues to be PSNK's Achilles heel as the Local Lions were outrebounded 28-6 in their offensive end. York led by as much as 23 points with just over 13 minutes remaining in the game. PSNK shot 44 percent from floor and 75 percent (18-24) from the free-throw line.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.