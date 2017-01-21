Alle-Kiski valley roundup: Burrell wrestling comes away with 1 win at Brookville tourney

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Burrell wrestling team won one of four matches Saturday at the 21st Annual Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals at Brookville.

In their annual appearance at the tournament, which brings together some of the top Class AA wrestling teams in the state, the Bucs beat Bishop McCort, 48-17, and lost 45-26 to Chestnut Ridge; 60-6 to Reynolds; and 50-15 to defending PIAA champion Brookville.

Dillan Jeffrey won all four of his bouts for WPIAL Class AA No. 2 Burrell (6-5), including one by pin. Freshman Trent Valovchik won three of his four.

In the victory over Bishop McCort, Bryan Gaul, Jeffrey, Mason Slahtovsky and Phil Coutch all recorded pins.

Kiski Area 69, Erie McDowell 6 — Kiski Area recorded eight pins as the WPIAL Class AAA No. 2-ranked Cavaliers rolled past Erie McDowell.

Darren Miller (113 pounds) pinned Mathew Munsch in 48 seconds, and Isaac Reid (285) made quick work of Mathew Kurelowech with a 55-second pin.

Jared Curcio (120), Joey Blumer (145), Nick Delp (152) Logan Pollick (160), Danny Starr (195) and Tom Starr (220) recorded falls for the Cavaliers.

Cam Connor was the lone Cavalier to record a decision with his 5-1 win over Leno Ciotti.

Men's basketball

Penn State York 96, Penn State New Kensington 83 — Dorian Broadwater and Kenny Rouse were held to season scoring lows as PSNK fell to the top team in the Penn State University Athletic Conference at the PSNK Field House.

The loss extends PSNK's losing streak to six games and drops it (4-9, 2-6) to 12th place in the 13-team conference. The top six teams qualify for the PSUAC postseason tournament.

Freshman guard Juwan Willis led PSNK with 19 points, and sophomore guard Antonio Hill added 12. Senior guard Jordan Williams and Broadwater finished with 10 for PSNK. Trent Thomas led Penn State York (11-5, 9-0) with 17 points.

Rebounding continues to be PSNK's Achilles heel as the Local Lions were outrebounded 28-6 in their offensive end. York led by as much as 23 points with just over 13 minutes remaining in the game. PSNK shot 44 percent from floor and 75 percent (18-24) from the free-throw line.